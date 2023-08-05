Iowa men's basketball foreign tour storylines: transfers, freshmen, Bowen and Dix

There will be Iowa men's basketball games in August.

The first game of Iowa’s foreign tour is on Tuesday, when the Hawkeyes take on the Paris All-Stars. Here is a look at the full schedule:

Aug. 8: vs. Paris All-Stars, noon CT

vs. Paris All-Stars, noon CT Aug. 11 : Valencia All-Stars, noon CT

: Valencia All-Stars, noon CT Aug. 14: Barcelona All-Stars, noon CT

The trip will give Iowa meaningful experience. The Hawkeyes have a drastically different roster than last season with the addition of six new scholarship players. The extra time on the court gives Iowa a head start to build chemistry. But being in France and Spain also offers an opportunity beyond just jump shots and rebounds.

“It’s much more than a basketball experience,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said in July. “It’s a cultural, educational, team-bonding opportunity. And I’ve been fortunate enough to do this more than a few times and the impact is so much more impressive when it comes to the big picture than it is specifically related to basketball.”

Iowa is taking somewhat of a unique approach when it comes to structuring playing time. The plan is for the team to split into three groups (with some overlap) with assistant coaches Sherman Dillard, Matt Gatens and Courtney Eldridge each coaching one game with their unit.

Patrick McCaffery will participate in the Nike Skills Academy from Aug. 7-12 and is expected to join his teammates in Europe following that opportunity. Junior Riley Mulvey will not make the foreign trip due to a prior family commitment.

Here are some storylines to track:

How will the Iowa basketball transfers fit in?

Two of Iowa's newcomers are transfers: Even Brauns (Belmont) and Ben Krikke (Valparaiso).

Krikke was a coveted transfer in the portal. The 6-foot-9 forward led the Missouri Valley Conference in scoring last season at 19.4 points per game. He also shot nearly 80% from the free-throw line. He also comes with a lot of college basketball experience, with this upcoming season being his fifth. Given his production at Valparaiso, Krikke is expected to immediately play a significant role for Iowa.

Brauns’ numbers don’t pop off the page as much as Krikke’s. The 6-foot-9 center averaged seven points and 5.3 rebounds per game last season. Transferring to the Hawkeyes also meant Brauns returns to the area after attending Iowa City West High School.

Iowa’s frontcourt needed replenishing this offseason. Kris Murray and Filip Rebraca, who played significant minutes last season, have departed the program. So has Josh Ogundele, who played a far more limited role. Replacing Murray and Rebraca will not be easy, but there is optimism that Iowa can be deeper in the frontcourt this season.

Krikke and Brauns are a part of that. So are freshman Owen Freeman and Ladji Dembele.

“Just having traffic rebounders, physical size and also a much more physical post presence,” Fran McCaffery said. “Not that we didn’t have it last year. But we were really seriously concerned about foul trouble. If Filip or Kris was in foul trouble, that was going to be really hard.”

Do any Hawkeye freshmen stand out?

Iowa brings in a freshman class of four players: Freeman, Dembele, Pryce Sandfort and Brock Harding.

There are a handful of connections already established here. Sandfort, ranked 85th in the 2023 class according to 247Sports Composite, is the younger brother of Iowa junior Payton Sandfort. Harding and Freeman were teammates at Moline High School in Illinois.

There are minutes up for grabs in Iowa’s backcourt. Iowa is returning key contributors Tony Perkins and Payton Sandfort but lost Ahron Ulis and Connor McCaffery. Sophomores Dasonte Bowen and Josh Dix could be in contention for that available time (more on them later). But so could Pryce Sandfort and Harding, an undersized but crafty guard.

“Phenomenally confident in himself and his ability to make plays,” McCaffery said of Harding. “Make plays by design or make plays when it doesn’t look like there’s anything there. If somebody’s got to go do something, he’s really good in that area.”

McCaffery also spoke highly of Dembele, who finished his high school career in New Jersey. With him being the only freshman not from the Midwest, he is less of a known commodity in the region. But Dembele has already shown versatility at 6-foot-9.

“He’s got a really good skillset,” McCaffery said of Dembele. “He moves it, he can put it on the deck, he can make 3s. But he has been a phenomenally impressive rebounder.”

Because of all of the roster turnover from last season, it’s likely that at least one freshman will need to emerge as a reliable rotation piece this season.

Can Bowen and Dix take the next step?

The development of Bowen and Dix is especially notable because they each flashed potential as freshmen last season but didn’t put it together on a consistent basis.

Their per-game averages in minutes and points last season were strikingly similar. Each played less than 10 minutes per game. Bowen averaged 3.1 points while Dix averaged two points. But it is clear that both are capable of much more. Bowen scored 12 points against Duke in Madison Square Garden. Dix had 10 points in a win over Michigan.

Part of the reason these two are so intriguing is that their skillsets fit so well with Iowa’s free-flowing offensive style. Bowen is a quick twitch guard who thrives in the open floor. Dix has the ability to space the floor — he shot 14-of-35 (40%) from deep last season.

Perkins, Payton Sandfort and Patrick McCaffery have already established themselves at Iowa. Beyond those three — and to a certain extent Krikke, though he excelled at a lower level of college basketball — there are a lot of questions about who can fill production this season. Bowen and Dix, along with the freshmen, can be X-factors.

The foreign trip probably won’t answer all of these questions, but it might start giving hints of where Iowa stands.