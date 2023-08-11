Iowa basketball continues dominant foreign tour with win over Valencia All-Stars

Iowa men’s basketball continued its dominant foreign tour, defeating the Valencia All-Stars 119-83 on Friday in Spain.

After leading just 30-23 at the end of the first quarter, Iowa easily took control over the next two quarters. The Hawkeyes outscored the Valencia All-Stars 62-34 during the second and third quarters combined.

Payton Sandfort had another strong performance with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Freshman Owen Freeman continued to be impressive on the glass, tallying 16 rebounds on Friday after a 15-rebound performance in Iowa’s first game of the tour. On Friday, he also had 10 points. Freshman Ladji Dembele had eight points and 11 rebounds after missing the first game due to a visa issue.

"I thought Ladji (Dembele) coming off the plane with 11 rebounds, eight points, that was impressive," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said.

Iowa shot 46.9% from the field and made 15 3-pointers. It also outrebounded the Valencia All-Stars by a plus-40 margin.

"A lot of good things," McCaffery said. "Our intensity level at the start of the game was really impressive. And two, eight guys in double-(figures), outrebounded (Valencia) by 40, only 11 turnovers."

Iowa is now 2-0 on its foreign tour. On Tuesday, the Hawkeyes beat the Paris All-Stars 123-77. During that game, they shot 40% from deep as a team. Sandfort and Ben Krikke each had 22 points. Tony Perkins had 19 points, five assists and four steals. Freshman Pryce Sandfort added 13 points.

Iowa will look for a clean sweep on the foreign tour when it takes on the Barcelona All-Stars on Monday, Aug. 14.

This trip is a great opportunity for players to build chemistry with each other, given the roster turnover from last season. Kris Murray and Filip Rebraca, Iowa’s top scorers and rebounders last season, have moved on to play professionally. Connor McCaffery, Ahron Ulis and Josh Ogundele are no longer playing for the Hawkeyes, either.

Iowa has brought in a lot of new faces to replace that lost production. Two transfers: Krikke (Valparaiso) and Even Brauns (Belmont). Plus four freshmen: Brock Harding, Freeman, Pryce Sandfort and Dembele. That mix of newcomers combines with a core of returners that includes Tony Perkins, Patrick McCaffery and Payton Sandfort.