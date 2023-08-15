Iowa men's basketball overseas sweep: Payton Sandfort, Owen Freeman and more depth

Early hints about the resolve of this Iowa men's basketball team could be found in the third and final game of its 2023 foreign tour.

It had been a long trip. Iowa went from the United States to France to Spain. The Hawkeyes won the first two games. And then Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said Sunday, the day before Iowa’s final game, was “a long day.”

It showed early on. The Hawkeyes got behind early, trailing the Barcelona All-Stars by eight points at the end of the opening quarter and four at halftime.

But Iowa responded. The Hawkeyes outscored the Barcelona All-Stars 54-23 in the final two quarters to surge to a 106-79 win.

“To put over 100 points and to compete the way we did says a lot about the character of our guys,” McCaffery said.

It capped off a trip that should strike optimism heading into the season. Iowa won its three games by a combined 109 points. The Hawkeyes scored more than 100 points in each of the three games. The smallest margin of victory was against the Barcelona All-Stars when Iowa won by 27 points.

What makes it more noteworthy is the circumstances surrounding this group. Iowa is facing an offseason of roster turnover. Important members of last season's rotation, Kris Murray, Filip Rebraca, Ahron Ulis and Connor McCaffery, are no longer playing for Iowa. The Hawkeyes have ushered in six new scholarship players. Furthermore, key returner Patrick McCaffery didn’t play on the trip.

And yet with all the moving pieces, Iowa dominated.

Though the trip was a success, it’s still August, meaning the results should be taken with a grain of salt. But here are some developments that stood out.

The Payton Sandfort Show

Based on stat lines, Payton Sandfort was probably the single most impressive player for Iowa during the foreign trip.

The prevailing question heading into the upcoming season for Sandfort is whether he can make the jump from elite role player to a steady main option. He was the Big Ten’s Sixth Man of the Year last season, averaging 10.3 points and 4.1 rebounds per game while shooting 34.3% from deep. But Sandfort is, he believes, capable of more.

“I really feel like I can make that jump,” Sandfort said in June. “These first few weeks of practice I’ve been pretty proud of how I’ve performed and it’s just a certain level of confidence that it takes to be at that level and I’m still developing that. I definitely feel like I can get there and make a huge impact for this team.”

Sandfort’s development might also be a necessity. Iowa lost its top two scorers from last season — Murray and Rebraca — meaning that Iowa needs some others to take a considerable uptick in productivity.

The early returns are positive. During the foreign tour, Sandfort averaged 19 points per game while shooting 44.4% from deep. Another eye-opening figure is his 11 rebounds per game.

The Hawkeyes had high-level stretch fours the last two seasons with Keegan and then Kris Murray. There isn’t an obvious heir to that role this season. But the foreign trip is an encouraging sign that Sandfort could fill that role, which would give Iowa the positional flexibility to play small ball or have bigger lineups.

“If we decide to go small, play (him) at the four position, we're gonna need him to rebound,” McCaffery said following Sandfort’s 14-rebound performance against the Barcelona All-Stars.

Owen Freeman: Vacuum on the glass

There could easily be a section breaking down Iowa’s frontcourt as a whole during the foreign trip, but it feels like Owen Freeman deserves his own spot to shine.

The freshman was an absolute monster on the boards. He had 15 rebounds in the first game, including nine on the offensive glass. He followed that up with a 16-rebound performance, including seven offensive. He had six rebounds in the third game.

That combined for an average of 12.3 boards per game.

Beyond the fact that Freeman’s rebounding numbers are simply absurd, it also comes at an area of need for Iowa. First off, it just so happened that Iowa’s top two scorers and rebounders a season ago were frontcourt players (Kris Murray and Rebracca). But also, Iowa lacked depth behind them.

It’s impressive for a freshman to come in and rebound at such a high level. The caveat here is that it’s one thing to rebound in this setting and it’s another thing to do it in the physical Big Ten.

If Freeman can continue that into the conference season, it would be quite a lift. Nonetheless, even his performances during the foreign tour standing on their own are eye-opening.

Ben Krikke playing at a high level

Expectations surrounding Ben Krikke are high entering this season. During the foreign tour, he performed up to them.

Leading the Missouri Valley Conference in scoring last season at 19.4 points per game made Krikke a sought-after player in the transfer portal when he decided to leave Valparaiso. His success and experience playing college makes him a prime candidate to take on a significant role for Iowa this season.

In three games during the foreign tour, Krikke averaged 16.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.

Iowa has featured some phenomenal frontcourt players in recent history, from Luka Garza to the Murray brothers. Krikke’s skillset is different than each of those three and it would be too much to ask him to play at the levels of that trio. But if he can put up numbers at Iowa even close to what he did last season, it would be a positive sign.

Iowa could be deeper than last season

Iowa’s rotation was pretty limited last season — with only seven players averaging double-figure minutes per game.

But there is reason to believe that could change this season.

Iowa’s core group of returners, Tony Perkins, Sandfort and Patrick McCaffery, should be able to be relied upon. But beyond that trio and Krikke, who else can step up?

Iowa has a lot of weapons — most of which are capable yet unproven at the college level. But there were signs of potential on the foreign tour.

Iowa has a pair of sophomores who could be primed to take a major step forward this season. Josh Dix, who had flashes of promise last season, went 7-for-13 (53.8%) from deep during the foreign tour. In Iowa’s finale, Dasonte Bowen had 16 points, three assists and no turnovers.

Beyond Freeman, Iowa’s other freshmen showed what they can do for stretches. Brock Harding combined for 34 points over the three games. Pryce Sandfort, younger brother of Payton, was 3-for-8 from deep in the first game. Ladji Dembele had eight points and 11 boards in the second game.

Put together, there are still question marks about who can be relied upon on a consistent basis. But Iowa might very well have more ways to cause problems for their opponents than last season, which would raise its ceiling a considerable amount.

McCaffery on what he learned from his group during the foreign tour: “We're really deep. We have a lot of different guys that can score. We have an unselfish group. We have great culture."

