Redshirt freshman guard Amarion Nimmers to return to Iowa men’s basketball

Amarion Nimmers is returning to Iowa men’s basketball, he announced Saturday via social media.

The non-scholarship guard redshirted the 2022-23 season, his first with the Hawkeyes program. But in early August 2023, Nimmers announced his intention to enter the transfer portal.

On Saturday, though, Nimmers announced he is returning to Iowa.

Nimmers posted on social media: “After weighing my options and talking to family and friends, I think it is in my best interest to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Iowa.”

Nimmers was a star a Rock Island High School in Illinois. He was part of a 2022 Iowa recruiting class that included Dasonte Bowen and Josh Dix.

Because of the timing of Nimmers’ announcement to enter the transfer portal, he did not play in the Hawkeyes’ foreign tour. Iowa went 3-0, winning those games by a combined 109 points.

Though Nimmers' role for the 2023-24 season is unclear, he does add backcourt depth. The Hawkeyes are returning Tony Perkins, Payton Sandfort, Bowen and Dix, plus have added ball-handling freshman Brock Harding, as well.

