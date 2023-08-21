Iowa men's basketball student manager accused of betting on Hawkeye games

IOWA CITY — An Iowa men's basketball student manager has been charged with tampering with records in the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation’s probe into sports gambling.

The Johnson County Attorney's Office filed a criminal complaint against Evan Schuster on Aug. 18. Schuster allegedly used a FanDuel account in his father's name to place bets. Schuster allegedly placed more than 1,970 sports wagers before he turned 21, the legal betting age in Iowa.

Schuster allegedly bet on multiple Iowa basketball games while a part of the program as a student manager, including Iowa's game at Ohio State and Iowa's matchup with Duke at Madison Square Garden last season.

According to court documents, Schuster allegedly opened another FanDuel account under his real name and identity, which he allegedly used to bet on Iowa's NCAA Tournament game vs. Auburn in 2023.

Multiple current and former Iowa athletes have been hit with criminal charges. Ahron Ulis, a former Hawkeye basketball player, was accused of placing at least one wager on an Iowa football game while part of the men's basketball program.

