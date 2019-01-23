CLOSE

Iowa women's basketball coach Lisa Bluder reacts to a 72-66 win against Rutgers. Megan Gustafson had 32 points, 12 rebounds. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Despite what it seems like at times, there are players besides Megan Gustafson on the Iowa women’s basketball team.

As you would expect, Gustafson demonstrated her usual dominance in the Hawkeyes’ biggest game of the season to date Wednesday night. But the assistance she got was timely and plentiful as No. 15 Iowa took down Big Ten Conference-leading Rutgers, 72-66, before a boisterous crowd of 6,035 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

“Pretty happy locker room," Iowa coach Lisa Bluder reported. "That was a really good win against a good opponent."

Kathleen Doyle scored 11 of her 17 points in a first half that saw Iowa rally to a 35-33 lead after struggling to complement Gustafson early.

Tania Davis (six assists, three steals) delivered the pass of the game, her sweet back-door feed finding Doyle for a wide-open lay-in against that stingy Rutgers half-court defense pushed Iowa’s lead to 45-39 and brought the crowd to its feet.

Makenzie Meyer (11 points) splashed home a 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter, a breakthrough moment that extended a tight game and Iowa's lead to 56-48.

Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Iowa's Makenzie Meyer (3) Amanda Ollinger (43) Megan Gustafson (10) Tania Davis (11) and Kathleen Doyle (22) celebrate after the buzzer during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Rutgers' Scarlet Knights, 72-66.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Makenzie Meyer (3) Amanda Ollinger (43) Megan Gustafson (10) Tania Davis (11) and Kathleen Doyle (22) celebrate after the buzzer during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Rutgers' Scarlet Knights, 72-66. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson, left, embraces Iowa forward Hannah Stewart after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Rutgers' Scarlet Knights, 72-66.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson, left, embraces Iowa forward Hannah Stewart after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Rutgers' Scarlet Knights, 72-66. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) pumps up the crowd heading into a timeout during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) pumps up the crowd heading into a timeout during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) makes a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) makes a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Rutgers head coach C. Vivian Stringer hugs Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder before a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Rutgers head coach C. Vivian Stringer hugs Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder before a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) shoots a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) shoots a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Alexis Sevillian (5) drives to the hoop past Rutgers guard Ciani Cryor (5) and Rutgers forward Caitlin Jenkins (15) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Alexis Sevillian (5) drives to the hoop past Rutgers guard Ciani Cryor (5) and Rutgers forward Caitlin Jenkins (15) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) battles Rutgers' Tekia Mack (31) for a rebound during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) battles Rutgers' Tekia Mack (31) for a rebound during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) looks to pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) looks to pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) battles Rutgers center Jordan Wallace (44) for a rebound during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) battles Rutgers center Jordan Wallace (44) for a rebound during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Rutgers Scarlet Knights huddle up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Rutgers Scarlet Knights huddle up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) looks to pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) looks to pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) gets defended by Rutgers guard Charise Wilson (3) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) gets defended by Rutgers guard Charise Wilson (3) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Alexis Sevillian (5) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Alexis Sevillian (5) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) fouls Rutgers forward Stasha Carey (35) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) fouls Rutgers forward Stasha Carey (35) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) reacts after making a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) reacts after making a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder, far right, calls out to players while Rutgers head coach C. Vivian Stringer, left, looks to her bench during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder, far right, calls out to players while Rutgers head coach C. Vivian Stringer, left, looks to her bench during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) attempts a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) attempts a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) shoots a free-throw during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) shoots a free-throw during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) drives to the hoop during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) drives to the hoop during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) shakes hands with Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder as Jan Jensen celebrates after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Rutgers' Scarlet Knights, 72-66.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) shakes hands with Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder as Jan Jensen celebrates after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Rutgers' Scarlet Knights, 72-66. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates with teammates Logan Cook, right, and Zion Sanders during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates with teammates Logan Cook, right, and Zion Sanders during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) attempts a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) attempts a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) celebrates after making a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) celebrates after making a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Amanda Ollinger (43) pulls down a rebound during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Amanda Ollinger (43) pulls down a rebound during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) dives for a loose ball during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) dives for a loose ball during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Rutgers head coach C. Vivian Stringer calls out to players during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Rutgers head coach C. Vivian Stringer calls out to players during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Rutgers' Scarlet Knights, 72-66.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Rutgers' Scarlet Knights, 72-66. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    And then, with the game on the line, Hannah Stewart (four points) delivered her finest moments. First, her fearless driving bucket with 1:28 to play after Rutgers had cut the Iowa lead to 63-62. Then, with Rutgers trying to answer, Stewart stuffed the point-blank shot attempt of Arella Guirantes and retrieved the rebound.

    From there, the Hawkeyes won the free-throw game and became the first opponent of No. 18 Rutgers to reach (and top) 70 points.

    Oh, and about the nation’s leading scorer? Gustafson finished with 32 points and 12 rebounds — her unbelievable 73rd career double-double. She was the most dominant player on the floor.

    "She’s truly the best center in the country, bar none," Rutgers coach C. Vivian Stringer said. "We had no answer for her. None.”

    Yet she was almost too dominant early on, if that’s possible.

    She scored Iowa’s first 13 points with her usual efficient style, but wasn’t getting much help until Bluder brought her to the bench with 3:15 left in the first quarter.

    "I thought she needed a little break," Bluder said.

    Then, the supporting cast came to life.

    CLOSE

    Iowa all-American center Megan Gustafson scored 32 points in Iowa's 72-66 win against the Big Ten-leading Scarlet Knights. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

    Bluder thought the guards needed to be more aggressive. Eventually, they were. Doyle also had six assists in her fantastic night, many of them to Gustafson.

    "We kind of knew what they were going to do defensively on us," said Gustafson, who knocked in 13 of her 16 field-goal attempts. "We knew they were going to do a lot of high-side, a lot of fronting. I love when teams do that."

    A few laughs ensued. 

    "I just really took advantage of that," Gustafson continued, "and I've just got to credit my teammates for getting me the ball."

    And now this Iowa team has firmly planted itself in the race for the Big Ten's regular-season title. The Hawkeyes (15-4, 6-2) entered in a multi-team tie for second place, but sliced Rutgers’ lead to one game in the teams’ lone meeting this season.

    Stringer’s Scarlet Knights fell to 15-4, 7-1.

    The Hawkeyes got it done with their usual high-percentage offense. They lead the nation in field-goal percentage and shot 24-for-48 (50 percent) from the floor against a Rutgers team that was allowing opponents to make only 33.8 percent.

    Nationally, this was a big victory. These teams entered with the two highest RPIs in the Big Ten — Iowa at 12, Rutgers at 16. The Hawkeyes’ win further improves their odds of landing a top-four seed, a critical component to hosting first- and second-round NCAA Tournament games come late March.

    But there’s more work to be done. The Hawkeyes’ next game is against the last team to beat them — Purdue, at 2 p.m. Sunday, this time in Iowa City.

    “It still kind of gets at me, to think back at that game,” Bluder said. “… We should’ve played better. And we will play better. I think we’ll have a great crowd here, and we are going to be prepared for them.”

    READ HAWKEYE NEWS FOR FREE: Download the Hawk Central app on iPhone,Android  and follow us on Facebook
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE