Iowa’s greatest basketball player of all time speaks to the home crowd after a 74-50 win against Northwestern. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

IOWA CITY, Ia. — More than an hour after her final regular-season home game, the most prolific player in Iowa basketball history was still wearing her jersey. Still signing autographs. Still laughing and mingling with her fans.

Megan Gustafson was happy to soak in every drop of her Senior Day experience.

And Hawkeye fans are trying to savor all they can of Gustafson, as her incredible career winds down.

The nation’s most dominant player racked up another 34 points to go with 12 rebounds as 11th-ranked Iowa put the clamps on Northwestern, 74-50, before a season-high 12,051 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

With her 12th straight game of scoring at least 25 points — think about that for a moment, considering the nation’s second-leading scorer averages barely over 25 — Gustafson couldn’t have had a more fitting regular-season finale.

“This has been one of the best years of my life,” she told the crowd after the game, holding a microphone and flashing her omnipresent smile.

It was a Senior Day celebration not only for her, but teammates Hannah Stewart and Tania Davis, as well.

Davis chipped in seven points and four assists in 30 efficient minutes. She wasn’t even supposed to be here, really, after tearing an ACL in each knee in her sophomore and junior years.

Stewart was fantastic, with a well-rounded 12 points, six rebounds and six assists. Without her complementary play in the post, Gustafson doesn’t rack up her video-game numbers night after night.

Iowa coach Lisa Bluder is flanked by seniors Tania Davis, Hannah Stewart and Megan Gustafson after a 74-50 win against Northwestern. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

“It’s such an honor to play in front of so many fans,” Stewart said, “who love you and invest in you.”

All three Hawkeyes honored Sunday warrant immense praise.

They’ve spear-headed a group that charges into the postseason with a top-three seed in the NCAA Tournament within reach. Though the Hawkeyes (23-6, 14-4) fell one game short of the Big Ten Conference regular-season championship, a shot at the league tournament title begins Friday as a No. 2 seed.

This team has the tools for a Sweet 16 run.

If anyone could have a quiet 10-point first half, Gustafson did as the Hawkeyes were holding a narrow 28-23 lead.

After the break, though, she took over.

Gustafson scored 12 points in the third quarter, and another 12 in fourth as Iowa pulled away. She made nine of her 10 tries from the floor, all six from the free-throw line. Her wickedly unfair interior moves overwhelmed the helpless Wildcats.

Each left-handed lay-in off the glass attracted more roars than the last.

“I honestly believe we wear people down,” coach Lisa Bluder said. “Sooner or later, we will wear them down.”

Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball senior day vs. Northwestern
Iowa seniors Hannah Stewart, top left, and Megan Gustafson, second from left, huddle with Hawkeyes teammates after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Northwestern on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa seniors Hannah Stewart, top left, and Megan Gustafson, second from left, huddle with Hawkeyes teammates after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Northwestern on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) waves to fans as she heads to the bench on senior day during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) waves to fans as she heads to the bench on senior day during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson embraces fellow seniors Iowa forward Hannah Stewart and Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson embraces fellow seniors Iowa forward Hannah Stewart and Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) and Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) wave to fans after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) and Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) wave to fans after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa Hawkeyes players run out onto the court before a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa Hawkeyes players run out onto the court before a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Emma Bluder, Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder's daughter, sings the national anthem during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Emma Bluder, Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder's daughter, sings the national anthem during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Emma Bluder embraces her mother Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder's after singing the national anthem during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Emma Bluder embraces her mother Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder's after singing the national anthem during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) is introduced during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) is introduced during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) is introduced during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) is introduced during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) is introduced during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) is introduced during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) makes a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) makes a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Alexis Sevillian (5) makes a basket while Northwestern's Abi Scheid (44) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Alexis Sevillian (5) makes a basket while Northwestern's Abi Scheid (44) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) drives to the basket while Northwestern's Abbie Wolf (21) and Northwestern's Abi Scheid (44) defend during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) drives to the basket while Northwestern's Abbie Wolf (21) and Northwestern's Abi Scheid (44) defend during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Northwestern guard Veronica Burton (12) and Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) wrestle for a loose ball as Northwestern forward Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpanah, second from right, and Iowa center Megan Gustafson, far right, dive in during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Northwestern guard Veronica Burton (12) and Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) wrestle for a loose ball as Northwestern forward Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpanah, second from right, and Iowa center Megan Gustafson, far right, dive in during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) makes a 3-point basket while Northwestern's Abi Scheid (44) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) makes a 3-point basket while Northwestern's Abi Scheid (44) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) makes a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) makes a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) drives to the basket while Northwestern's Abbie Wolf (21) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) drives to the basket while Northwestern's Abbie Wolf (21) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) reacts after making a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) reacts after making a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) drives to the basket while Northwestern guard Veronica Burton (12) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) drives to the basket while Northwestern guard Veronica Burton (12) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) shoots a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) shoots a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) reacts after making a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) reacts after making a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Northwestern's Abi Scheid (44) drives to the basket against Iowa guard Tania Davis, second from left, and Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Northwestern's Abi Scheid (44) drives to the basket against Iowa guard Tania Davis, second from left, and Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) defends while Northwestern guard Lindsey Pulliam (10) attempts a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) defends while Northwestern guard Lindsey Pulliam (10) attempts a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) runs up court during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) runs up court during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Tania Davis, far left, and Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) get helped by by teammates Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) and Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Tania Davis, far left, and Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) get helped by by teammates Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) and Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) grabs a rebound against Northwestern forward Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpanah (14) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) grabs a rebound against Northwestern forward Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpanah (14) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) reacts after making a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) reacts after making a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) grabs a rebound for a put back during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) grabs a rebound for a put back during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer, center, gets fouled by Northwestern guard Lindsey Pulliam, left, while Northwestern's Abi Scheid, right, during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer, center, gets fouled by Northwestern guard Lindsey Pulliam, left, while Northwestern's Abi Scheid, right, during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder calls out to players during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder calls out to players during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) makes a layup during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) makes a layup during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) gets a high-five from Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) gets a high-five from Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Alexis Sevillian (5) defends Northwestern's Abi Scheid (44) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Alexis Sevillian (5) defends Northwestern's Abi Scheid (44) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Northwestern guard Lindsey Pulliam (10) runs up court after making a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Northwestern guard Lindsey Pulliam (10) runs up court after making a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) grabs a rebound past Northwestern's Abbie Wolf (21) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) grabs a rebound past Northwestern's Abbie Wolf (21) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Northwestern's Abi Scheid, left, drives to the basket while Iowa forward Amanda Ollinger defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Northwestern's Abi Scheid, left, drives to the basket while Iowa forward Amanda Ollinger defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) passes to a teammate while Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) passes to a teammate while Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) battles Northwestern guard Veronica Burton (12) for a loose ball during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) battles Northwestern guard Veronica Burton (12) for a loose ball during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder claps during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder claps during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) embraces Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) embraces Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) waves to fans while heading to the bench on senior day during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) waves to fans while heading to the bench on senior day during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) smiles while going in for a hug during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) smiles while going in for a hug during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson, right, hugs Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson, right, hugs Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson, right, hugs Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson, right, hugs Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa seniors Megan Gustafson, Hannah Stewart, and Tania Davis laugh on the bench during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa seniors Megan Gustafson, Hannah Stewart, and Tania Davis laugh on the bench during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) and the Iowa Hawkeyes wave to fans after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) and the Iowa Hawkeyes wave to fans after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart, left, embraces Iowa guard Zion Sanders after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart, left, embraces Iowa guard Zion Sanders after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson's family members cheer during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson's family members cheer during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) and Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) stand at center court after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) and Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) stand at center court after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) does a post game interview with Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) and Iowa center Megan Gustafson, far right, after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) does a post game interview with Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) and Iowa center Megan Gustafson, far right, after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson does a post game interview after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson does a post game interview after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) embraces Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) embraces Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) embraces Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) embraces Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) embraces Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) embraces Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) hugs her sister Emily after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) hugs her sister Emily after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder thanks fans after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder thanks fans after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) speaks to the crowd with Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) and Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) speaks to the crowd with Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) and Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) speaks to the crowd after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) speaks to the crowd after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Zion Sanders (24) gets acknowledged after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Zion Sanders (24) gets acknowledged after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) speaks to the crowd with Iowa forward Hannah Stewart, left, and Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) speaks to the crowd with Iowa forward Hannah Stewart, left, and Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) embraces Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) embraces Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) laughs while members of the pep band yelled out "Megan Gustafson is a saint!" after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) laughs while members of the pep band yelled out "Megan Gustafson is a saint!" after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson's family members listen to her speak after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson's family members listen to her speak after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) and Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) wave to fans after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) and Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) wave to fans after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa assistant Raina Harmon, (from left) associate Jan Jensen, Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder and Abby Stamp cheer during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa assistant Raina Harmon, (from left) associate Jan Jensen, Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder and Abby Stamp cheer during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) high-fives fans during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) high-fives fans during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    That’s what Gustafson does.

    As the game clock trickled toward a close, the fans took to their feet, anticipating when Gustafson would come off the floor for the last time. After she spun to the basket with the right hand for points 31 and 32, Bluder shuttled Monika Czinano to the scorer’s table.

    But before the next dead ball, Gustafson had one more bucket in her arsenal. A left-handed lay-in with 2:06 to play gave Iowa a 72-46 lead — and Bluder a chance to call a timeout to give Gustafson a hearty, long exit to the bench.

    She hugged her teammates, hugged her coach and waved to the crowd.

    “This place is so special. Tania and Hannah can say the same thing," Gustafson said "... We’ve made some incredible memories on this court. We definitely want to keep it going. We’re going to keep fighting like crazy to get that hosting seed.”

    With Sunday’s win, Iowa is well-positioned to earn a top-four seed to get first- and second-round NCAA Tournament games at Carver-Hawkeye — where it completed a 15-0 regular season.

    With Gustafson, anything seems possible.

    Her machine-like production has her up to 2,605 career points. She’s upped her scoring average this season to 27.7 points, tops in the country by more than two per game. She’s averaging 29.8 points in this current 12-game run of scoring 25-plus.

    After a 14-of-17 shooting night, she’s up to an unthinkable 70.8 percent field-goal success rate for the season. That’s also a natio

    It’s hard to believe, but Gustafson is continuing to get even more dominant.

    Her No. 10 jersey wasn't retired Sunday, but it will be someday.

    For now, she's still wearing it. Even through the autographs. The Port Wing, Wisconsin, native hopes she can keep it on for a long March run.

    As her speech came to a close, she had a few more thank-yous — first to the coaching staff.

    “Thanks for finding me. I don’t know how you did, to be honest,” she said. “But I’m thankful for that. And thanks, Hawk fans, for believing in this small-town girl."

    Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 24 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.

