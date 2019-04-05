CLOSE Iowa senior Megan Gustafson scored 45 points against the marquee program in the Big Ten to win a conference title. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

Megan Gustafson's senior season at Iowa gets more remarkable as each day passes.

On Friday at the Women's Final Four, she was named the winner of the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award — the national player of the year, as chosen by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.

Gustafson is the first Big Ten Conference player to win the USBWA award, which first started in 1988. The 6-foot-3 center led the country in scoring (27.8 points) and field-goal percentage (.697) and was third in rebounds (13.4).

Megan Gustafson is shown during her final win as a Hawkeye, against North Carolina State in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. (Photo: Gerry Broome, AP)

She had previously been named national player of the year by espnW and the Associated Press. She also won the Lisa Leslie Award as the nation's top center.

The only player to beat her out for a major national honor so far is Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu, who won the Wade Trophy on Thursday.

Two of the sport's biggest honors are ahead, though. The Naismith Trophy will be presented Saturday in Tampa, Florida; the John Wooden Award will be doled out on April 12 in Los Angeles.