Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:
- 1 of 265
- 2 of 265
- 3 of 265
- 4 of 265
- 5 of 265
- 6 of 265
- 7 of 265
- 8 of 265
- 9 of 265
- 10 of 265
- 11 of 265
- 12 of 265
- 13 of 265
- 14 of 265
- 15 of 265
- 16 of 265
- 17 of 265
- 18 of 265
- 19 of 265
- 20 of 265
- 21 of 265
- 22 of 265
- 23 of 265
- 24 of 265
- 25 of 265
- 26 of 265
- 27 of 265
- 28 of 265
- 29 of 265
- 30 of 265
- 31 of 265
- 32 of 265
- 33 of 265
- 34 of 265
- 35 of 265
- 36 of 265
- 37 of 265
- 38 of 265
- 39 of 265
- 40 of 265
- 41 of 265
- 42 of 265
- 43 of 265
- 44 of 265
- 45 of 265
- 46 of 265
- 47 of 265
- 48 of 265
- 49 of 265
- 50 of 265
- 51 of 265
- 52 of 265
- 53 of 265
- 54 of 265
- 55 of 265
- 56 of 265
- 57 of 265
- 58 of 265
- 59 of 265
- 60 of 265
- 61 of 265
- 62 of 265
- 63 of 265
- 64 of 265
- 65 of 265
- 66 of 265
- 67 of 265
- 68 of 265
- 69 of 265
- 70 of 265
- 71 of 265
- 72 of 265
- 73 of 265
- 74 of 265
- 75 of 265
- 76 of 265
- 77 of 265
- 78 of 265
- 79 of 265
- 80 of 265
- 81 of 265
- 82 of 265
- 83 of 265
- 84 of 265
- 85 of 265
- 86 of 265
- 87 of 265
- 88 of 265
- 89 of 265
- 90 of 265
- 91 of 265
- 92 of 265
- 93 of 265
- 94 of 265
- 95 of 265
- 96 of 265
- 97 of 265
- 98 of 265
- 99 of 265
- 100 of 265
- 101 of 265
- 102 of 265
- 103 of 265
- 104 of 265
- 105 of 265
- 106 of 265
- 107 of 265
- 108 of 265
- 109 of 265
- 110 of 265
- 111 of 265
- 112 of 265
- 113 of 265
- 114 of 265
- 115 of 265
- 116 of 265
- 117 of 265
- 118 of 265
- 119 of 265
- 120 of 265
- 121 of 265
- 122 of 265
- 123 of 265
- 124 of 265
- 125 of 265
- 126 of 265
- 127 of 265
- 128 of 265
- 129 of 265
- 130 of 265
- 131 of 265
- 132 of 265
- 133 of 265
- 134 of 265
- 135 of 265
- 136 of 265
- 137 of 265
- 138 of 265
- 139 of 265
- 140 of 265
- 141 of 265
- 142 of 265
- 143 of 265
- 144 of 265
- 145 of 265
- 146 of 265
- 147 of 265
- 148 of 265
- 149 of 265
- 150 of 265
- 151 of 265
- 152 of 265
- 153 of 265
- 154 of 265
- 155 of 265
- 156 of 265
- 157 of 265
- 158 of 265
- 159 of 265
- 160 of 265
- 161 of 265
- 162 of 265
- 163 of 265
- 164 of 265
- 165 of 265
- 166 of 265
- 167 of 265
- 168 of 265
- 169 of 265
- 170 of 265
- 171 of 265
- 172 of 265
- 173 of 265
- 174 of 265
- 175 of 265
- 176 of 265
- 177 of 265
- 178 of 265
- 179 of 265
- 180 of 265
- 181 of 265
- 182 of 265
- 183 of 265
- 184 of 265
- 185 of 265
- 186 of 265
- 187 of 265
- 188 of 265
- 189 of 265
- 190 of 265
- 191 of 265
- 192 of 265
- 193 of 265
- 194 of 265
- 195 of 265
- 196 of 265
- 197 of 265
- 198 of 265
- 199 of 265
- 200 of 265
- 201 of 265
- 202 of 265
- 203 of 265
- 204 of 265
- 205 of 265
- 206 of 265
- 207 of 265
- 208 of 265
- 209 of 265
- 210 of 265
- 211 of 265
- 212 of 265
- 213 of 265
- 214 of 265
- 215 of 265
- 216 of 265
- 217 of 265
- 218 of 265
- 219 of 265
- 220 of 265
- 221 of 265
- 222 of 265
- 223 of 265
- 224 of 265
- 225 of 265
- 226 of 265
- 227 of 265
- 228 of 265
- 229 of 265
- 230 of 265
- 231 of 265
- 232 of 265
- 233 of 265
- 234 of 265
- 235 of 265
- 236 of 265
- 237 of 265
- 238 of 265
- 239 of 265
- 240 of 265
- 241 of 265
- 242 of 265
- 243 of 265
- 244 of 265
- 245 of 265
- 246 of 265
- 247 of 265
- 248 of 265
- 249 of 265
- 250 of 265
- 251 of 265
- 252 of 265
- 253 of 265
- 254 of 265
- 255 of 265
- 256 of 265
- 257 of 265
- 258 of 265
- 259 of 265
- 260 of 265
- 261 of 265
- 262 of 265
- 263 of 265
- 264 of 265
- 265 of 265
NEW YORK — God doesn't make mistakes.
I would say that this was the single best piece of reassurance that I was given from draft orientation, and it stayed with me all throughout draft night. This phrase comforted me once I heard it, and helped calm my nerves as I woke up on the big day.
My day started with video game player scans (I know, crazy, right?!), and there were two stations for two separate video games. The first station I had to sit in a chair and there was what I would call a "camera cave" that surrounded half of me. After that, I headed over to a table where a woman helped me put on a not-so-flattering cap to cover my hair. To be honest, I felt a bit dorky, but I guess that's fine since that tends to be my personality anyway!
At this point in the day, I think everything started to sink in: I could be in a video game, draft day really was here, and I was about to get the chance to become a professional basketball player!
I spent a few minutes with my parents before they attended the draft day parents' meeting. While they were occupied with this, I explored the area around the hotel with my older sister, Emily. Madison Square Garden was a five-minute walk from the hotel, so of course we first went there; I am a basketball geek after all. Even though we only walked around the outside, it was amazing to be able to see the most famous basketball arena in the world.
Megan Gustafson: I'm sad it's over, but I'm happy that it happened.' Dargan Southard, msouthard@gannett.com
Once back at the hotel, I had an online draft day Twitter chat with the AP. My Iowa SID, Brandee Britt, met me in the lobby, and we were both reading questions. I had a laptop, and she had my phone. Brandee has gotten to know me over the years, so she even helped type out responses she automatically knew the answers to. She'd show me what she thought I'd reply and I was taken aback by how on point they were; it's like she was reading my mind. We had a lot of fun, and to be honest, we could've sat there and responded all day. We didn't want to be done after the 30 minutes.
I finished up getting ready with my family, and then that's when the nerves started to set in again. Honestly this day was a roller coaster of emotions, and I am glad for it, because it means I truly care about the game of basketball and about my upcoming professional career. Before I knew it, I went to the lobby to greet my Iowa coaches and then got on the bus that would take us over to the Nike Headquarters.
This is getting real, people — hang on tight!
"We just love each other," Megan Gustafson, left, says as she's flanked by senior teammates Tania Davis and Hannah Stewart. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central
Lights, camera, action. All three of these and an orange carpet was what greeted us as we arrived for the draft. Once we pulled up, we could see over a hundred or so different media and paparazzi waiting to get a glimpse of the draftees in their outfits. Let me tell you, this was crazy, and I felt like we were going to the Emmys. We each did a couple of interviews on the orange carpet, and then individually posed for photos as countless camera flashes came at us from every direction. I haven't had much practice at posing in a dress and heels for people, so I sort of just stood there and smiled. I immediately thought of the line "Just smile and wave boys, smile and wave" and I almost started laughing.
More: WNBA Draft Diary: Iowa's Megan Gustafson talks orientation day for the rookies
More: Passion, work ethic buoying Megan Gustafson's stock ahead of WNBA draft
More: Iowa's Megan Gustafson talks NCAA tournament, awards, WNBA draft prep
It was time. The night had come, and we were all in our seats. My parents and coach Bluder were at my table, and coach J (that's what we call my post coach, Jan Jensen) and my sister were standing close by. They would both occasionally give me expressions of encouragement throughout the night. Once the show started with the intro video, everything started to sink in all at once. This was real. My dream was hopefully about to come true. All the hours and hours spent in the gym were about to pay off. Tears of excitement and anxiousness were threatening to fall, but I was able to hold them at bay. I took a deep breath, and before I knew it, the first pick was being announced.
I'll be completely honest with you, the wait was tough. It was tougher than I expected it to be. Not because I anticipated my name to be called earlier (I had realistic expectations that I could go either first or second round), but because other people's futures were being unveiled to them right in front of my eyes, and my future was still so uncertain. But my family and coach did a great job of encouraging me. By the time the first round ended, I knew that my name would eventually be called, so at that point I started to relax a bit more and enjoy my whole experience.
"And with the 17th pick of the 2019 WNBA draft, the Dallas Wings select Megan Gustafson from the University of Iowa."
Yes!
I was able to collect my bearings a few seconds before that wonderful sentence was announced because the TV cameras came over and pointed them all at me. It was such a relief hearing my name! I immediately got up and hugged my parents and my coach, and then proceeded to walk up on the stage. Holding that jersey and smiling for the camera is a moment I will never forget. Suddenly my near future was decided for me: This Hawkeye is going to Dallas.
I have heard great things about this program and about the new head coach, Brian Agler. I am so, so, so (let me just put one more "so") excited to get the opportunity to be on this team.
Hey there Dallas Wings fans, this girl is ready to meet all of you soon. Speaking of fans, I loved hearing a video and seeing the tweets from Donald Driver congratulating us — I remember loving him in a Green Bay Packers jersey while growing up in Wisconsin — you could say I'm a big fan.
Seniors Megan Gustafson, left, and Tania Davis, center, describe their differing paths during their time at Iowa. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central
After I left the stage, I was immediately put into the media circuit where I did a bunch of different activities. The first (and best) one was when I watched a surprise video of my best friend and college roommate Adorabol Huckleby congratulating me — I'm not going to lie, the tears started to flow then.
To wrap up draft night, I went to Shake Shack with my coaches and family to celebrate (this was amazing by the way), and then my family and I decided to walk around Times Square.
I suppose I should wrap this thing up; not bad for a marketing and finance major, huh? But first, I just want to say thank you so much to the University of Iowa for allowing me to put on an Iowa jersey for the past four years. It has been a complete honor wearing the Black and Gold, and sadly it is time to pass the torch. But I am now looking forward to the future. I would also like to thank coach Agler and the Dallas Wings for taking a chance on me. I promise to work as hard as I possibly can so that I can wear the blue and green one day soon — I can't wait to get to training camp.
Thanks for following my draft journey. Let's do this again sometime.
Go Wings! Go Hawks!
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.