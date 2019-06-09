CLOSE Lisa Bluder after Baylor loss: Our season isn't defined by those 40 minutes Dargan Southard, msouthard@gannett.com

The Iowa women's basketball team has landed its first 2021 piece.

A.J. Ediger, a 6-foot-2 forward from Michigan, committed to the Hawkeyes on Sunday afternoon via Twitter. Ediger chose Iowa over offers from Xavier, Nebraska, Illinois, Illinois State and others.

"I am beyond excited and blessed to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Iowa," Ediger wrote in her announcement. I have been so fortunate to have so many people help me along my path and support me through the rough and smooth patches of my life and cannot express my thanks enough."

"I appreciate all the other programs that have showed me what the life of a college athlete looks like and gave me the opportunity to play at so many different levels. Thank you for your time and support. Home is where the Hawkeye is."

Hamilton's A.J. Ediger (34) makes a layup against Freeland's Kadyn Blanchard (40) during the first half of MHSAA girls Division 2 semifinal at Van Noord Arena in Grand Rapids, Friday, March 22, 2019. (Photo: Junfu Han, Detroit Free Press)

It's clear Iowa has been on Ediger's radar for some time. The Hawkeyes offered in June 2018 at their elite camp, and Ediger made another Iowa City trip last August on an unofficial visit. Those relationships stuck throughout the last year.

As a sophomore, Ediger led Hamilton High School to a 25-1 record and earned Associated Press second-team all-state honors. Iowa saw the early potential and didn't wait around.

Now, Ediger has her collegiate home.

