CLOSE

The Iowa women's basketball team sank nine 3-pointer in the second half — despite missing its first 11 attempts of the game — en route to a 69-61 win over Cincinnati on Wednesday in the Puerto Rico Clasico.

The victory was head coach Lisa Bluder's 400th with the program. In her 20 seasons at the helm, she is 400-218.

Freshman Gabbie Marshall snagged 3 of 6. Senior Makenzie Meyer and junior Alexis Sevillian added two treys, and freshman McKenna Warnock and senior Kathleen Doyle each had one of their own.

The Hawkeyes improve to 4-1; Cincinnati falls to 3-3.

Iowa finished the night shooting 46 percent from the field (28 of 61). Sophomore center Monika Czinano was 7 of 8 from the field and senior forward Amanda Ollinger was 5 of 6. Czinano scored a team-high 16 points before fouling out. Doyle scored 13 points with eight rebounds and six assists and Ollinger added 10 points, seven rebounds, and four assists.

Ilmar'I Thomas led the Bearcats with 20 points and 13 rebounds.

The Hawkeyes next face off against Towson (2-3) on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, with an 11 a.m. tip.