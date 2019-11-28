CLOSE

Iowa reached the century mark Thursday with a 100-42 victory against Towson in the Puerto Rico Clasico.

Senior guard Makenzie Meyer set a career-high with 29 points, including five makes from 3-point range, to lead the Hawkeyes in the Thanksgiving Day win.

Three other Iowa players joined Meyer in double figures: sophomore center Monika Czinano had 12 points, freshman forward McKenna Warnock finished with 11, and freshman guard Gabbie Marshall scored 11.

Nukiya Mayo led Towson with 22 points.

Iowa (5-1) led 41-29 at halftime after holding Towson (2-4) to 12 points in the opening quarter. It was more of the same late as the Hawkeyes shot 67% in the second half and outscored the Tigers 31-19 in the fourth quarter.

Iowa for the game finished 56% from the field and shot 43% from behind the arc.

The Hawkeyes, who opened play Wednesday in San Juan with a victory against Cincinnati, will play their final game of the road trip on Saturday against Washington (4-1). Tip-off is scheduled for 11 a.m.