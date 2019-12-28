CLOSE

Five Nebraska players scored in double figures as the Cornhuskers defeated Iowa's women's basketball team 79-68 in Lincoln on Saturday in the Big Ten conference opener for both teams.

Kate Cain led the way for Nebraska (11-1, 1-0 Big Ten) with 16 points and 12 rebounds, with Nicea Eliely (12 points), Hannah Whitish (11), Sam Haiby and Leigha Brown (10 apiece) all contributing to the cause.

Nebraska forced 18 turnovers from Iowa (9-3, 0-1) while scoring 24 points following the miscues. The Cornhuskers took a 15-14 all-time series advantage over Iowa with the win.

The Hawkeyes were led by a double-double of 16 points and 17 rebounds from Monika Czinano. Kathleen Doyle scored a game-high 19 points, and McKenna Warnock added 14.

The Hawkeyes shot just 37 percent from the floor (21-for-57).

Iowa hosts Illinois at 2 p.m. Tuesday in an attempt to win its 28th consecutive home game.