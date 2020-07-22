CLOSE Iowa coach Lisa Bluder won't know until late Thursday night who her team will play in Friday's opener of the Big Ten Tournament. Hawk Central

Iowa women's basketball has added a significant in-state piece to its 2022 class.

Jada Gyamfi, a 6-foot-2 forward who played her first two seasons at Urbandale and will play her last two at Johnston, announced her commitment to Lisa Bluder's Hawkeyes on Tuesday night. She also held an offer from Minnesota.

"I’m beyond excited to announce my commitment to The University of Iowa to continue my academic and basketball career," Gyamfi wrote on Twitter. "Big thanks to my family, coaches, and teammates for always supporting me! Go Hawks!"

Urbandale sophomore Jada Gyamfi (33) drives past Ankeny freshman Jenna Pitz (25) as the Urbandale J-Hawks compete against the Ankeny Hawkettes on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Ankeny High School. Gyamfi, who will play at Johnston High next season, committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes. (Photo: (photo by Lee Navin on 01/24/20))

Gyamfi averaged 11.6 points and 6.1 rebounds per game last season while shooting 42.4% overall and 31.6% from long range. As a freshman, she logged 8.2 points and 6.4 rebounds per game while shooting 47.7% overall and 29.4% beyond the arc.

Gyamfi joins fellow in-state product, Cedar Rapids Washington forward Hannah Stuelke, as Iowa's recruits in the 2022 class.

