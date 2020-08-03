CLOSE Iowa coach Lisa Bluder won't know until late Thursday night who her team will play in Friday's opener of the Big Ten Tournament. Hawk Central

For the second time in less than two weeks, Lisa Bluder has added to her 2022 recruiting class.

The Iowa women's basketball program landed Nebraska guard Taylor McCabe, who committed to the Hawkeyes on Monday morning via Twitter. McCabe is Iowa's third 2022 recruit in the class and the first from outside the state.

"Extremely excited and blessed to announce my commitment to further my education and basketball career at the University of Iowa!" McCabe wrote in her announcement. "Go Hawks!! #FightForIowa"

McCabe, a 5-foot-9 shooting guard out of Fremont High School, had offers from Iowa, Nebraska and Creighton. As a sophomore, she set the Class A single-season record for 3-pointers (107 at 42%) while averaging 20.3 points per game.

High school stardom has spilled into AAU success. There is plenty of Iowa familiarity despite the out-of-state distinction, as McCabe plays for the All-Iowa Attack out of Ames.

The Hawkeyes have plucked several solid players from there, most recently 2020 prospects Caitlin Clark and Shateah Wetering. Other recent All-Iowa Attack to Hawkeye connections include Megan and Makenzie Meyer, Amanda Ollinger and Ally Disterhoft.

McCabe joins a 2022 Iowa class featuring Cedar Rapids Washington product Hannah Stuelke and Johnston forward Jada Gyamfi, the latter of whom committed on July 21.

Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.