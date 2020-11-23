Iowa women's basketball: Hawkeyes finally have 2020-21 schedule with substance

IOWA CITY, Ia. — In addressing the state of Iowa women’s basketball ahead of Wednesday’s season-opener, Lisa Bluder made it known her players are thinking exactly what Hawkeye fans are thinking

"They are ready for the schedule," Bluder said with a laugh, "just like everyone else."

Well, it’s here.

Iowa, in conjunction with the Big Ten Conference, released its full schedule Monday, which includes four nonconference games and 20 league affairs. Matchups against Northern Iowa (Wednesday), at Drake (Dec. 2) and against Western Illinois (Dec. 22) had been previously confirmed through those opponents’ schedule releases. But the Cy-Hawk game — scheduled for Dec. 9 in Iowa City — and the Big Ten slate are new.

The league schedule is mixed in among the nonconference games. Iowa will begin Big Ten play Dec. 5 versus Wisconsin, host Iowa State four days later, head out for road trips to Michigan State (Dec. 12) and Ohio State (Dec. 19) and then finish the nonconference portion against the Leathernecks.

Other noteworthy home games include New Year’s Eve versus Rutgers, Feb. 7 against preseason Big Ten champion Indiana and senior day against Nebraska on March 5. The Hawkeyes will face defending regular-season and conference tournament Maryland only once — Jan. 21 in College Park.

MORE:Iowa, Northern Iowa ready for earlier-than-usual clash

Iowa women’s basketball 2020-21 schedule

Nov. 25 — vs. Northern Iowa

Dec. 2 — at Drake

Dec. 5 — vs. Wisconsin

Dec. 9 — vs. Iowa State

Dec. 12 — at Michigan State

Dec. 19 — at Ohio State

Dec. 22 — vs. Western Illinois

Dec. 31 — vs. Rutgers

Jan. 3 — at Illinois

Jan. 6 — vs. Minnesota

Jan. 9 — at Northwestern

Jan. 13 — vs. Ohio State

Jan. 18 — vs. Purdue

Jan. 21 — at Maryland

Jan. 24 — at Rutgers

Jan. 28 — vs. Northwestern

Jan. 31 — at Minnesota

Feb. 7 — vs. Indiana

Feb. 10 — at Nebraska

Feb. 18 — vs. Penn State

Feb. 21 — at Indiana

Feb. 25 — vs. Michigan

Feb. 28 — at Wisconsin

March 5 — vs. Nebraska