Iowa women's basketball: Hawkeyes finally have 2020-21 schedule with substance
IOWA CITY, Ia. — In addressing the state of Iowa women’s basketball ahead of Wednesday’s season-opener, Lisa Bluder made it known her players are thinking exactly what Hawkeye fans are thinking
"They are ready for the schedule," Bluder said with a laugh, "just like everyone else."
Well, it’s here.
Iowa, in conjunction with the Big Ten Conference, released its full schedule Monday, which includes four nonconference games and 20 league affairs. Matchups against Northern Iowa (Wednesday), at Drake (Dec. 2) and against Western Illinois (Dec. 22) had been previously confirmed through those opponents’ schedule releases. But the Cy-Hawk game — scheduled for Dec. 9 in Iowa City — and the Big Ten slate are new.
The league schedule is mixed in among the nonconference games. Iowa will begin Big Ten play Dec. 5 versus Wisconsin, host Iowa State four days later, head out for road trips to Michigan State (Dec. 12) and Ohio State (Dec. 19) and then finish the nonconference portion against the Leathernecks.
Other noteworthy home games include New Year’s Eve versus Rutgers, Feb. 7 against preseason Big Ten champion Indiana and senior day against Nebraska on March 5. The Hawkeyes will face defending regular-season and conference tournament Maryland only once — Jan. 21 in College Park.
Iowa women’s basketball 2020-21 schedule
Nov. 25 — vs. Northern Iowa
Dec. 2 — at Drake
Dec. 5 — vs. Wisconsin
Dec. 9 — vs. Iowa State
Dec. 12 — at Michigan State
Dec. 19 — at Ohio State
Dec. 22 — vs. Western Illinois
Dec. 31 — vs. Rutgers
Jan. 3 — at Illinois
Jan. 6 — vs. Minnesota
Jan. 9 — at Northwestern
Jan. 13 — vs. Ohio State
Jan. 18 — vs. Purdue
Jan. 21 — at Maryland
Jan. 24 — at Rutgers
Jan. 28 — vs. Northwestern
Jan. 31 — at Minnesota
Feb. 7 — vs. Indiana
Feb. 10 — at Nebraska
Feb. 18 — vs. Penn State
Feb. 21 — at Indiana
Feb. 25 — vs. Michigan
Feb. 28 — at Wisconsin
March 5 — vs. Nebraska