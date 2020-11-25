Iowa women's basketball: Caitlin Clark's riveting collegiate debut pushes Hawkeyes past Northern Iowa

IOWA CITY, Ia. — When she puts her head down, turns a corner and charges toward the basket like a bull finally let loose, there’s not much a foe can do but vent into ambiguity. Caitlin Clark has been making defenders frustratingly mutter for years.

Only now, it’s on the collegiate stage.

And it became clear early that Clark’s mountain of prep accolades will transition just fine — as if there was any real question.

Scoring barrages came early and often for the Iowa freshman and former top-5 prospect, who torched Northern Iowa from every level in propelling the Hawkeyes to a 96-81 win Wednesday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Her collegiate debut featured a game-high 27 points, three treys, eight rebounds and four assists.

Clark, easily the most-hyped recruit veteran coach Lisa Bluder has signed, didn’t wait around long to showcase her offensive prowess. She had four points in the first three minutes, reached double figures by the end of the first quarter and threw up 17 by halftime. A deadly mix of emphatic drives, forced fouls and step-back treys gave UNI a challenge it couldn’t handle.

There was plenty of assistance too. The Hawkeyes, which used a 38-point third quarter to grab a sizable cushion, got double-figure scoring from Monika Czinano (19 points), McKenna Warnock (14) and Gabbie Marshall (11) as well.

Cedar Falls alun Kam Finley poured in a team-high 22 points for UNI, which erased an early 15-point deficit to grab a 30-29 advantage with six minutes remaining in the second quarter. But a Clark flurry — seven points from there to end the first half — erased the Panthers’ fleeting momentum.

That run spilled into a dominant second half. Too much Clark for UNI to contain.

Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.