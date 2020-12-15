Iowa women's basketball: Game at Ohio State postponed over Buckeyes' COVID-19 issues

Iowa's lone women's basketball game this week has been postponed.

The Hawkeyes (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten Conference) were scheduled to play Saturday at Ohio State, but the Buckeyes were experiencing an increase of positive coronavirus tests within the program. As a result, Ohio State and its sports medicine staff, in consultation with the Big Ten Conference, decided to postpone the matchup.

The programs will work with the Big Ten to find a date when the teams could reschedule the game.

Iowa's next game will now be Dec. 22 against Western Illinois inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena, with a 1 p.m. CT tipoff. Their Big Ten schedule is set to resume Dec. 31 against Rutgers.