Women's basketball: Hawkeyes storm past Illinois, move to 3-1 in Big Ten

The Iowa women's basketball team wasted no time Sunday taking care of business against Illinois, jumping out to a 35-10 first-quarter lead en route to a 107-68 road victory.

The Hawkeyes (7-1, 3-1 Big Ten) were led by freshman star Caitlin Clark's 21 points. McKenna Warnock (18), Monika Czinano (15) and Megan Meyer (10) also reached double figures.

Thirteen Hawkeyes saw playing time Sunday and 11 scored, providing Iowa with a balanced attack and giving stars Clark and Czinano a chance to rest. No Hawkeye played more than 27 minutes.

Iowa shot 54.1% from the floor as a team, including 14-for-33 (42.4%) from beyond the 3-point line. Iowa's defense held the Illini to 23-of-62 shooting (37.1%) and Iowa led by as many as 45 points.

The Hawkeyes are back in action at Carver-Hawkeye Arena at 6 p.m. Wednesday for a matchup with Minnesota.