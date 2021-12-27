Iowa women's basketball game against Penn State canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Hawk Central

The Iowa women's basketball team's matchup against Big Ten foe Penn State set for Thursday was canceled on Monday morning due to positive COVID-19 test results within the Nittany Lions' program.

A release from Iowa added that, "information regarding how this game will be treated in relation to the Big Ten Conference 2021-22 Forfeiture Policy will be announced in the coming days."

The Hawkeyes (6-3) will host Illinois on Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday at 2 p.m.