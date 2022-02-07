Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark was so ridiculous in 4th quarter that she was trending on Twitter in Iowa

Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark has done some amazing things in her two years with the Hawkeyes. On Sunday, she may have outdone herself.

The Iowa sophomore scored a career-high 46 points against No. 5 Michigan, with an unbelievable 25 points in the fourth quarter alone.

Clark was 14-of-29 from the field while shooting 6-of-13 from 3-point range. Clark also made the most of her trips to the charity stripe, going 12-of-14 from the free throw line, but it was her work in the fourth quarter that turned heads on Sunday.

Clark scored 25 of her 46 points in the final period against Michigan, nearly matching the Wolverines' 28 points scored in the quarter.

Although Clark's performance on Sunday marks a career high for her, she's no stranger to lighting up the scoreboard. Clark has posted seven games with 30-plus points this year and three games with 40 or more.

Not surprisingly, Twitter took notice.

Here's what people were saying on Twitter

Early Monday morning, Caitlin Clark was the No. 1 trending topic in the state of Iowa on Twitter.

Clark and the Hawkeyes return to action on Wednesday at home when Iowa hosts Minnesota.