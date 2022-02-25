What channel is Iowa women's basketball vs. Michigan? How to watch the Hawkeyes' sold-out game

On Sunday, the No. 22 Iowa women’s basketball team will have the chance to capture a share of the Big Ten regular season championship when they take on the fifth-ranked Michigan Wolverines in Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The Hawkeyes have come on strong in the final stretch of its regular season schedule. Winners of its last three contests, Iowa hopes to finish its regular season slate with a win over the Wolverines before turning its attention to the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis.

Most recently, Iowa defeated Rutgers 87-78 on the road to give itself four victories in its last five games.

Iowa faces a Michigan squad that is regaining some of its momentum as the season comes to a close. In their last game, the Wolverines defeated in-state rival Michigan State 62-51.

Last time Iowa and Michigan met, the Wolverines picked up a 98-90 win over the Hawkeyes.

However, it was Caitlin Clark who stole the show. The Hawkeyes sophomore guard scored 46 points against Michigan, including 25 points in the fourth quarter. Her performance got the attention of many basketball fans, including NBA superstar Kevin Durant.

With the Big Ten championship on the line, the Hawkeyes and Wolverines will compete in front of a sold-out crowd at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday. If you weren’t able to get a ticket, you’ll still have a chance to see the action. Sunday’s game will be nationally televised. Here’s how you can catch the action.

How to watch Michigan vs. Iowa women’s basketball

Date: February 27, 2022

Time: 3 p.m. CT

Where : Carver-Hawkeye Arena

TV: ESPN2

Online livestream: WatchESPN (with cable provider login)

Online radio: TuneIn or the Hawkeye Radio Network

What channel is ESPN2?

On DirecTV, ESPN2 is channel 209. On DISH, it's channel 143.