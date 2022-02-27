Here's how fans reacted to Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark's historic game vs. Michigan
As if anyone needed more proof that Iowa's Caitlin Clark is one of the nation's best players, the Hawkeye star and Division I leading scorer put up an all-time great performance on the biggest stage.
With Iowa needing a win Sunday in the season finale against Michigan to clinch the Big Ten regular-season title, Clark tallied 38 points, 11 assists and six rebounds, with just two turnovers in a 104-80 Iowa victory. Oh, and she shot 8-for-11 from 3-point range, despite a high degree of difficulty on many of those attempts.
Here's how the social media world reacted to Clark's performance and Iowa's regular-season title.
