Here's how fans reacted to Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark's historic game vs. Michigan

As if anyone needed more proof that Iowa's Caitlin Clark is one of the nation's best players, the Hawkeye star and Division I leading scorer put up an all-time great performance on the biggest stage.

With Iowa needing a win Sunday in the season finale against Michigan to clinch the Big Ten regular-season title, Clark tallied 38 points, 11 assists and six rebounds, with just two turnovers in a 104-80 Iowa victory. Oh, and she shot 8-for-11 from 3-point range, despite a high degree of difficulty on many of those attempts.

Here's how the social media world reacted to Clark's performance and Iowa's regular-season title.

More:Caitlin Clark propels Iowa women's basketball to win over Michigan, share of Big Ten regular-season title

Caitlin Clark scores 38 to help Iowa women's basketball clinch a Big Ten title

Aaron Marner is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Mar32 or reach him at amarner@gannett.com.