'Such a wild ending': Fans react to Iowa women's basketball loss to Creighton in the NCAA Tournament

With a sold-out crowd looking on and many more watching from home, Iowa saw its NCAA championship dreams go up in smoke against Creighton.

Many thought Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes may have had a chance to advance to the Sweet 16 with the game being held at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, but the Bluejays were able to hold off the hard-charging No. 2 seed Hawkeyes with a 64-62 win to advance to the next round of the NCAA Tournament.

The game sent shockwaves throughout social media as fans reacted to the upset.

In the end, it was former Hawkeye Lauren Jensen who broke the hearts of the Iowa faithful to lift the Bluejays to the next round.

Jensen had 19 points against Iowa, including the game-winning 3-pointer with 12 seconds to go to put Creighton on top.

The Hawkeyes end their season with a 24-8 record. While the loss was certainly heartbreaking, Iowa fans expressed love and support for their team who left it all on the floor.