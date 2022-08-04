Iowa women's basketball transfer Molly Davis impressing Hawkeyes, plus updates on Hannah Stuelke

Iowa women's basketball coach Lisa Bluder pinpointed a glaring weakness on last year's team: point guard depth. She opted to fill that void this off-season via the transfer portal and found a familiar face.

The Hawkeyes added point guard Molly Davis from Central Michigan. Davis faced off against the same starting lineup that Iowa has now in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament, including then-freshman Caitlin Clark. Iowa won 87-72 but Davis impressed Bluder with 18 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 5 steals.

Now the senior and Midland, Michigan, native will serve as Clark's backup and play a key role off the bench for an Iowa team with high expectations this season.

More:Iowa women's basketball finds motivation in last season's ending, plus four more takeaways

"We saw how well she did in that game," Bluder said. "We love having that depth at that point guard position. We didn't have it last year. That was the one area we didn't have and we were able to accomplish that with the transfer portal."

Davis enters Iowa's program as a three-time All-MAC selection. Davis ranks first in Central Michigan history with a 17.7 points-per-game scoring average and is eighth all-time in career three-pointers (187). Still, there's been an adjustment to the heightened talent level on Iowa's team.

"It's a definitely a lot faster pace," Davis said. "(Players) are more athletic so it's obviously been an adjustment so far. It's just a step-by-step thing every day. There's a lot more progress that needs to be made to get to where I want to be at."

Davis and Clark frequently match up against each other in practice. Davis said Clark is everything she expected as a player and leader, while Clark described Davis as "a perfect fit" to their team.

Even as Davis adjusts, her collegiate experience is an immediate asset.

"You can really tell that she's been in college for a few years," Clark said. "It's just she knows the game a little better. She just wants to learn, she wants to contribute. She's gonna do whatever she can to be on the floor and give to this team and, you know, those are the type of players we really like to have in our program so I think she's a perfect fit."

Clark mentioned that Davis will have to adjust to the physicality of the Big Ten. Iowa's non-conference schedule, which includes eight teams with winning records last season, will prepare her for the tough conference slate.

Bluder hinted at Davis playing other positions as well.

"She's not going to be restricted just to the point guard position backup," Bluder said. "She will challenge for off-guard time as well."

An update on highly touted Iowa freshman Hannah Stuelke

Bluder and Clark spoke about another newcomer: true freshman and Cedar Rapids native Hannah Stuelke.

Stuelke committed to Iowa as a high school freshman. The 6-foot-2 prospect graduated from Cedar Rapids Washington as the No. 45 recruit nationally by ESPN and was named to the Des Moines Register's All-Iowa girls basketball team, averaging 29.1 points and 10.3 rebounds last season.

She's one of the youngest players on a veteran team, but she's shown flashes in the early weeks.

More:Meet Hannah Stuelke, who could be Iowa women's basketball's next homegrown star

"She's gonna be a terrific player," Bluder said. "I mean, watch out because she has so much athleticism. She's so capable. You know, it's gonna be interesting to see her freshman year. I don't know how that's gonna pan out with learning the system and having everybody returning but her future is incredibly bright."

Stuelke projects as a power forward for Iowa. It's unlikely that she'll play a major role offensively this season but her skillset could be an asset. Bluder noted that even after two-hour workouts Stuelke can jump and grab the rim with ease.

Clark said Stuelke could make an immediate impact on the boards, an area where Iowa could use some help.

"I think offensive rebounding will be huge for us," Clark said. "We struggled there from time to time last year so I think there's a lot of little things that (Hannah) can do. Maybe not necessarily scoring. She can still score at a very high rate but I think there's a lot of little things that she can do."

Kennington Lloyd Smith III covers Iowa Hawkeyes football and men's basketball for the Des Moines Register. You can connect with Kennington on Twitter @SkinnyKenny_ or email him at ksmith@gannett.com.