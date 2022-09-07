Loaded backend, several weekend games highlight 2022-23 Iowa women's basketball schedule

The entire Iowa women's basketball 2022-23 slate is out after the Big Ten announced dates for the Hawkeyes' league schedule Wednesday.

Lisa Bluder's squad will play five league teams twice and eight teams once. The Hawkeyes play home/away matchups against Indiana, Maryland, Nebraska, Penn State and Wisconsin. Iowa hosts Minnesota, Purdue, Northwestern and Rutgers in Carver-Hawkeye Arena, while traveling to Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State.

Seven of Iowa’s final 10 regular-season games are scheduled against teams that finished in the Big Ten's top half a year ago: twice against Indiana, Maryland and Nebraska, and a single game at Ohio State.

Additionally, Iowa has seven weekend home contests (three on Saturdays and four on Sundays) this season, including five against Big Ten opponents. The Hawkeyes have home games on a Saturday or Sunday three of the final four weekends of the regular season.

Iowa returns 11 from last season's squad that split the Big Ten regular-season title and won the conference tournament title. That includes the Hawkeyes' entire starting lineup.

More:Former Iowa basketball standouts Luka Garza, Joe Wieskamp sign new NBA deals

2022-23 Iowa women's basketball schedule

Fri., Oct. 28: Nebraska-Kearney (exhibition)

Nebraska-Kearney (exhibition) Mon., Nov. 7: Southern University

Southern University Thurs., Nov. 10: Evansville

Evansville Sun., Nov. 13: at Drake

at Drake Thurs., Nov. 17: at Kansas State

at Kansas State Sun., Nov. 20: Belmont

Belmont Fri., Nov. 25: vs. Oregon State (Phil Knight Legacy in Portland, Oregon)

vs. Oregon State (Phil Knight Legacy in Portland, Oregon) Sat., Nov. 26: vs. Duke/UConn (Phil Knight Legacy in Portland, Oregon)

vs. Duke/UConn (Phil Knight Legacy in Portland, Oregon) Thurs., Dec. 1: N.C. State %

N.C. State % Sun., Dec. 4: at Wisconsin*

at Wisconsin* Wed., Dec. 7: Iowa State

Iowa State Sat., Dec. 10: Minnesota

Minnesota Sun., Dec. 18: Northern Iowa

Northern Iowa Wed., Dec. 21: Dartmouth

Dartmouth Thurs., Dec. 29: Purdue

Purdue Sun., Jan. 1: at Illinois

at Illinois Sat., Jan. 7: at Michigan

at Michigan Wed., Jan. 11: Northwestern

Northwestern Sat., Jan. 14: Penn State

Penn State Wed., Jan. 18: at Michigan State

at Michigan State Mon., Jan. 23: at Ohio State

at Ohio State Sat., Jan. 28: Nebraska

Nebraska Thurs., Feb. 2: Maryland

Maryland Sun., Feb. 5: at Penn State

at Penn State Thurs., Feb. 9: at Indiana

at Indiana Sun., Feb. 12: Rutgers

Rutgers Wed., Feb. 15: Wisconsin

Wisconsin Sat., Feb. 18: at Nebraska

at Nebraska Tues., Feb. 21: at Maryland

at Maryland Sun., Feb. 26: Indiana

Indiana Wed.-Sun., March 1-5: Big Ten Tournament (Minneapolis)

More:Iowa women’s basketball star Caitlin Clark inks deal with Topps trading card company

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.