Loaded backend, several weekend games highlight 2022-23 Iowa women's basketball schedule
The entire Iowa women's basketball 2022-23 slate is out after the Big Ten announced dates for the Hawkeyes' league schedule Wednesday.
Lisa Bluder's squad will play five league teams twice and eight teams once. The Hawkeyes play home/away matchups against Indiana, Maryland, Nebraska, Penn State and Wisconsin. Iowa hosts Minnesota, Purdue, Northwestern and Rutgers in Carver-Hawkeye Arena, while traveling to Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State.
Seven of Iowa’s final 10 regular-season games are scheduled against teams that finished in the Big Ten's top half a year ago: twice against Indiana, Maryland and Nebraska, and a single game at Ohio State.
Additionally, Iowa has seven weekend home contests (three on Saturdays and four on Sundays) this season, including five against Big Ten opponents. The Hawkeyes have home games on a Saturday or Sunday three of the final four weekends of the regular season.
Iowa returns 11 from last season's squad that split the Big Ten regular-season title and won the conference tournament title. That includes the Hawkeyes' entire starting lineup.
2022-23 Iowa women's basketball schedule
- Fri., Oct. 28: Nebraska-Kearney (exhibition)
- Mon., Nov. 7: Southern University
- Thurs., Nov. 10: Evansville
- Sun., Nov. 13: at Drake
- Thurs., Nov. 17: at Kansas State
- Sun., Nov. 20: Belmont
- Fri., Nov. 25: vs. Oregon State (Phil Knight Legacy in Portland, Oregon)
- Sat., Nov. 26: vs. Duke/UConn (Phil Knight Legacy in Portland, Oregon)
- Thurs., Dec. 1: N.C. State %
- Sun., Dec. 4: at Wisconsin*
- Wed., Dec. 7: Iowa State
- Sat., Dec. 10: Minnesota
- Sun., Dec. 18: Northern Iowa
- Wed., Dec. 21: Dartmouth
- Thurs., Dec. 29: Purdue
- Sun., Jan. 1: at Illinois
- Sat., Jan. 7: at Michigan
- Wed., Jan. 11: Northwestern
- Sat., Jan. 14: Penn State
- Wed., Jan. 18: at Michigan State
- Mon., Jan. 23: at Ohio State
- Sat., Jan. 28: Nebraska
- Thurs., Feb. 2: Maryland
- Sun., Feb. 5: at Penn State
- Thurs., Feb. 9: at Indiana
- Sun., Feb. 12: Rutgers
- Wed., Feb. 15: Wisconsin
- Sat., Feb. 18: at Nebraska
- Tues., Feb. 21: at Maryland
- Sun., Feb. 26: Indiana
- Wed.-Sun., March 1-5: Big Ten Tournament (Minneapolis)
Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.