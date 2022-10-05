Iowa women's basketball, Caitlin Clark headline Big Ten preseason accolades

Iowa undoubtedly made the biggest splash with the release of Wednesday’s Big Ten women’s basketball preseason awards.

The Hawkeyes were unanimously voted No. 1 in the conference’s preseason poll, while superstar junior Caitlin Clark was unanimously voted Big Ten preseason player of the year. Fifth-year senior Monika Czinano was also unanimously voted as a first-team all-Big Ten selection. The media and coaches each submit a preseason ballot and rankings.

The Hawkeyes return plethora of talent from a year ago including all five starters that led the team to the Big Ten Tournament title and a share of the regular season Big Ten Championship. Iowa earned the No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament last season, after another successful campaign under head coach Lisa Bluder.

Clark nabbed preseason player of the year recognition for the first time in her career. During her sophomore campaign, Clark led the country in points per game (27.0), assists (8.0), final points (863), free throws made (200), triple-doubles (5), and 30-point games (11). She was named Big Ten player of the year last season.

More:Loaded backend, several weekend games highlight 2022-23 Iowa women's basketball schedule

Czinano returns to the Hawkeyes after leading the nation in field-goal percentage (.679), ranked sixth in field goals made (277), 11th in total points (656) and 12th in points per contest (21.2). She was a first-team all-Big Ten selection last season.

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.