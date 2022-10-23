Iowa women's basketball lands 2024 post commit Ava Heiden

A big swing outside Iowa women's basketball's typical recruiting area has landed the Hawkeyes a big get in their 2024 class.

Ava Heiden, a 6-foot-4 post player from just outside Portland, committed to Iowa Sunday afternoon via Twitter. The Sherwood High School standout is ranked as the No. 42 overall player in the 2024 class, according to ESPN's HoopGurlz rankings.

Shortly after Heiden announced her decision, associate head coach Jan Jensen — who primarily works with post players — made it clear this was a huge land for the Hawkeyes.

"How's everybody doin' on this fine Sunday?," Jensen tweeted. "Well, we're doing great here. I mean, we're having a great day... a really great day! The future looks bright!!!! Let's Goooo, Hawks!!!"

As a sophomore, Heiden was named the Pacific Conference player of the year after leading Sherwood to an undefeated season and state title. Impressive work on the AAU circuit with Northwest Select as well grabbed Iowa's attention, along with many others.

It became clear early that Heiden was open to going anywhere once her recruitment picked up steam. She took visits to nearby schools Portland and Gonzaga last fall, as well as Utah this fall. But with both of Heiden's parents being former Michigan athletes, it's evident she valued the Big Ten and the strong women's basketball product it continually produces.

Iowa's recent run of elite post players didn't hurt, either. Jensen has been known for her post-development prowess throughout her entire Iowa tenure, but the back-to-back stardom of Megan Gustafson and Monika Czinano undoubtedly increased Iowa's down-low visibility.

Heiden joins Solon standout Callie Levin in Iowa's 2024 class.

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.