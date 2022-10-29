Iowa women's basketball rolls to exhibition win over Nebraska-Kearney

The nation’s No. 6 team facing an overmatched Division II squad went about how you’d expect it to Friday night inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa’s lone exhibition tune-up quickly turned into a runaway rout, as Lisa Bluder’s Hawkeyes cruised by Nebraska-Kearney, 108-29.

Exhibition games are really only noteworthy if they somehow go awry. Iowa made sure that didn’t happen about midway through the opening period. A 19-2 Iowa sprint to the end of the first quarter gave the Hawkeyes a 31-10 advantage. That lead ballooned to 43-12 and eventually 61-15 at the break, before the Iowa reserves took over for much of the second half. Thirteen players saw the floor.

Caitlin Clark poured in 18 points with two treys before checking out, while Monika Czinano added 16 on a perfect 7-for-7 shooting. Those are familiar numbers. New to the scoring action, though, was freshman Hannah Stuelke, who delivered a solid 18 points on 8-for-10 shooting in 22 minutes.

Taylor McCabe added to the newcomer production with a pair of 3-pointers, tying Clark and McKenna Warnock for the team-high. All in all, a nice night to get everyone's feet wet before the real thing begins a week from Monday.

Iowa opens with Southern, then faces Evansville Nov. 10 before the non-conference schedule intensifies.

