Phil Knight Invitational offers intense early tests for No. 8 Iowa women's basketball

IOWA CITY — Even with established pieces and roles like the Iowa women’s basketball team possesses, each year is its own journey and requires the proper buildup. Intense early-season showdowns like the ones the Hawkeyes will get this week in Oregon aid that process tremendously.

No. 8 Iowa (4-1) has had the Phil Knight Invitational circled ever since it was announced the Hawkeyes would be joining a prestigious field at one of the glitzier Thanksgiving events. Friday’s 7:30 p.m. opener against Oregon State (4-0) at the Chiles Center in Portland — followed by a Sunday matchup against either Duke or No. 3 Connecticut — offers a chance for Iowa to inject some November energy after three straight non-conference grinds.

“We’re really excited and honored to even have the ability to go,” said Iowa senior McKenna Warnock. “That’s great to see super early in the season, and that can help bring a lot of confidence.”

After smoking Southern and Evansville to start the year, Iowa pushed through an overtime win at Drake, a tough road loss to Kansas State and a home win over Belmont that saw the run-and-gun Hawkeyes fail to reach 80 points. No unexpected problems have developed through five games, but the chance to re-establish elite results this week could prove vital with more challenges immediately up ahead.

Friday presents a tall task, literally, thanks to Oregon State’s 6-foot-9 Jelena Mitrovic in the middle. The Serbian standout nearly averages a double-double (8.5 points, 8.8 rebounds) while playing roughly 25 minutes per game. While all-Big Ten weapon Monika Czinano will battle Mitrovic most of the night, any minutes Iowa’s frontcourt reserves can get against her could prove beneficial in the games to come.

“Coach (Jan) Jensen was trying to find a stepstool at practice so somebody could stand out and have them try to shoot over her,” said Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder. "Jelena is a legitimate 6-foot-9. I’ve been trying to tell the team, you cannot just turn around and shoot a jump shot over her. You’ve got to be creative with your post moves.”

Speaking of the post, the Hawkeyes continue to roll with Addison O’Grady and Hannah Stuelke as the primary backups there. The minutes there were up for grabs more than any other place on Iowa’s roster. It seems a more concrete plan is taking shape.

Stuelke has been the biggest head-turner through five games, quickly showcasing the versatility that made her such an enticing prospect out of Cedar Rapids, Washington. Currently averaging 14 minutes per game, she should see an expanded role coming as long as she proves capable of handling it.

“We need to get her more minutes,” Bluder said. “We all know that, and we’re trying to be creative in thinking how we can do that. My problem is right now, she’s backing up the four and the five — and I don’t want to give her the three as another position to learn. I think that’s really hard for a freshman.”

Iowa’s upcoming schedule is just as difficult, with Friday marking the first of six straight games against major conference opponents. Upon returning from Portland, Iowa faces No. 11 North Carolina State (Dec. 1), Wisconsin (Dec. 4), No. 4 Iowa State (Dec. 7) and Minnesota (Dec. 10).

The Hawkeyes know these November and December affairs carry significant weight and — to a certain extent — will help shape the season once Big Ten play fully commences.

“These games up front are super important,” Warnock said. “And they’ll definitely help later on too.”

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.