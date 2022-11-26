No. 8 Iowa women's basketball topples Oregon State to set up UConn showdown

Locked in another uncharacteristically low-scoring affair Friday, the No. 8 Iowa women’s basketball team had no problems even without its pace of choice.

Caitlin Clark consistently carried the offense, and the Hawkeyes kicked off their Portland swing with a solid 73-59 win over Oregon State inside Chiles Center at the Phil Knight Legacy. With the win, Iowa advanced to Sunday’s title game against No. 3 Connecticut.

Fresh off a grind-it-out win over Belmont, the Hawkeyes looked ready to handle another slog despite wanting games in the 90s. Iowa handled the Beavers’ length and height the way it needed to.

The Hawkeyes (5-1) limited Oregon State to just 36% shooting from the field and 35% from deep. Although the Beavers didn’t trail by double figures for good until the final four minutes, Iowa never let Oregon State fully lean on its favorable crowd.

Clark finished with a game-high 28 points on 12-for-23 shooting, while coming up just short of a triple-double with nine rebounds and eight assists. Iowa got 17 points from Monika Czinano and another 12 from McKenna Warnock. Four points, six rebounds and four assists via Kate Martin didn’t go unnoticed either.

Meanwhile, 6-foot-9 center Jelana Mitrovic of Oregon State had 14 rebounds but just five points on 2-for-8 shooting. Talia von Oelhoffen led the Beavers with 22 points.

Now comes the matchup this tournament was clearly trying to orchestrate. No, Iowa-UConn won’t have the glitz and glamor of another Paige Bueckers showdown with Clark from two years ago (Bueckers is out for the season with an injury). But the Huskies still have plenty of firepower and will provide the Hawkeyes with their toughest test to date.