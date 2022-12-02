Caitlin Clark's 45 points not enough for No. 10 Iowa women's basketball in loss to No. 11 NC State

IOWA CITY — Often throughout an intense, seesawing fourth quarter, Iowa tried to wield its home-court advantage in riveting fashion. On a night where offensive stability was tough to muster, the Hawkeyes needed every ounce of support to survive all No. 12 North Carolina State had to offer.

Caitlin Clark begged for noise. So did her teammates. The Wolfpack didn’t care one bit.

Clark did all she could to keep No. 10 Iowa afloat in one of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge’s premier matchups, but the Hawkeyes couldn’t pair defensive stops with Clark heroics en route to a 94-81 North Carolina State win at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Clark poured in a game-high 45 points, showcasing her trademark range and willingness to let it fly from anywhere. For moments in the second half, it seemed that could be enough. She strung together back-to-back-to-back treys early in the fourth to bring Iowa within four, but the Hawkeyes got no closer.

Clark’s magnificent effort took a backseat to larger Iowa issues. North Carolina State bottled up Monika Czinano from the opening tip, holding her to five points on four shots. Thursday marked the first time Czinano has had single-digit points in consecutive games since February 2020. Getting her clean touches was a challenge Iowa never conquered.

Defensively was just as difficult. The Wolfpack’s highest scoring quarter arrived in the fourth, where a barrage of buckets squashed any comeback vibes the Hawkeyes tried to manifest. Clark’s treys were the only time Iowa scored consecutive fourth-quarter baskets without North Carolina State scoring in between.

And frankly, Iowa wouldn’t have been anywhere without Clark’s early efforts.

Much of it was disguised with frustration as the Hawkeyes unsuccessfully held onto a first-half lead, but Clark’s opening 20 minutes were nothing short of spectacular — and also the only reason Iowa faced a manageable halftime deficit.

Just about everything splashed home for Clark, who doesn’t always produce the most efficient stat line but did so here with authority. A nifty free-throw-line jumper that taught a lesson on space creating highlighted Clark’s 10-for-15 showing from the field. Her 24 first-half points accounted for nearly 70% of Iowa’s scoring to that point.

A chance blown for Iowa to flex its early muscle.