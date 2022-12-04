No. 10 Iowa women's basketball rebounds for road win over Wisconsin

One day, Wisconsin will end its lengthy losing streak against Lisa Bluder’s Hawkeyes.

Sunday was not that day.

No. 10 Iowa women’s basketball bounced back with a 102-71 road win over the Badgers, marking the 26th straight victory for the Hawkeyes (6-3, 1-0 Big Ten Conference) over Wisconsin (3-6, 0-1).

After a tough loss Thursday to No. 11 North Carolina State, Iowa didn’t need to mess around against an inferior Big Ten foe. It may feel a little early for conference play, but Iowa couldn’t afford a sluggish league start all the same.

Caitlin Clark and McKenna Warnock made sure that didn’t happen. The Iowa duo combined for the Hawkeyes’ first 20 points of the game and 23 of 25 first-quarter points, propelling Iowa to an early cushion. Monika Czinano got in on the action in the second quarter, igniting a 12-0 Iowa run that put Bluder’s squad up 15.

The Hawkeyes’ lead never dipped to single digits again.

Clark led Iowa with 22 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for her seventh career triple-double, a Big Ten record. She also got double-digit assistance from Czinano (18 points), Warnock (13 points), Molly Davis (13 points) and Hannah Stuelke (10 points). The blowout victory allowed the Hawkeyes to extend the bench, with Sharon Goodman, Shateah Wetering and others making their first appearances in several games.

Although this was the result Iowa and its fan base expected, the Hawkeyes needed a get-right affair before jumping into Wednesday’s massive home game against No. 8 Iowa State. The Hawkeyes owned the rebounding edge, tightened up its defense and distributed the ball much better — all things that were lacking in the Wolfpack loss.

Does Iowa have the train back on the tracks in time to capitalize on a huge in-state showdown and resume-enhancer? This outcome doesn’t necessarily indicate that’s the case, but it at least shows Iowa won’t wilt to its opponent’s level.

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.