Iowa's Caitlin Clark fastest to 2,000 points as Hawkeye women rout Dartmouth

Register staff report

IOWA CITY − Caitlin Clark and Monika Czinano scored 20 points apiece to lead the Iowa women's basketball team to a 92-54 non-conference victory over Dartmouth on Wednesday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Clark, a junior, hit a 3-pointer in the first half to eclipse the 2,000-point mark in her career. The Dowling Catholic alum reached the milestone in 75 games, which ties her with Elena Delle Donne for the fastest NCAA Division I women’s basketball player to score 2,000.

"It's quite amazing, really," Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. "When you think about 2,000 points and she's not even really halfway into her junior year."

The All-America guard scored 799 points as a freshman in 2020-21. She followed that with 863 last season. Clark has 351 in 13 games this season to give her 2,013 career points midway through her junior year. That's a career average of 26.8 points per game.

"It's pretty crazy to think about," Clark said of being the fastest to 2,000. "Obviously it wouldn't be possible without all my teammates. ... I wasn't really expecting coach Bluder to call a time-out, so I kinda got choked up for a little bit, just the joy on my teammates' face. That's the reason we come here, because people love to celebrate others in our program."

Kelsey Plum of Washington holds the NCAA Division I women's scoring record. She tallied 3,527 points in 139 games in a career that ended in 2017 (a 25.4 points-per-game average).

The 11th-ranked Hawkeyes (10-3) dominated from the opening tip. They raced to a 24-4 lead minutes into the game against the Ivy League opponent and led 54-24 at halftime.

Dartmouth (2-11) outscored Iowa 17-15 in the third quarter, giving the Big Green a positive to take back to New Hampshire. Iowa City West alum Emma Koch scored three points and grabbed three rebounds for Dartmouth.

Kate Martin handed out a career-high 13 assists for the Hawkeyes, who next play Dec. 29 vs. Purdue at home. McKenna Warnock scored 14 points. Taylor McCabe hit a pair of 3-pointers in 13 minutes of action.

Iowa held Dartmouth to 31 percent shooting from the field. The Hawkeyes scored 27 points off turnovers.

Czinano, a senior, is within 15 points of the 2,000-point mark.

"I remember when Megan (Gustafson) hit that, I think it was sometime in my freshman year, I thought that was like almost impossible," Czinano said. "I thought to myself, nobody does that, ever.

"Just to be here at this program doing that and being able to help the team in that way is a huge honor."