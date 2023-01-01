Iowa women’s basketball loses at Illinois

Special to the Register

The Iowa women’s basketball team lost 90-86 Sunday at Illinois in a Big Ten Conference game.

The loss snapped Iowa’s seven-game win streak against the Fighting Illini.

Caitlin Clark led Iowa with 32 points. Monika Czinano added 24. Genesis Bryant led Illinois with 24 points.

Clark scored 16 of her points in the fourth quarter, going 4-for-5 from behind the arc.

McKenna Warnock scored 17 points for Iowa. She is 9-of-14 from 3-point range over the last three games.

Illinois shot 52 percent from the field and outrebounded Iowa 36-30.

No. 10 Iowa fell to 11-4 and 3-1 in the Big Ten. Illinois is 13-2 and 3-1.