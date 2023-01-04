PODCAST: 1-on-1 with Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark; football roster changes

This Saturday, Iowa will face Michigan in the first-ever women's basketball game televised by Fox. The Hawkeyes and Wolverines, who had two epic clashes a year ago, meet at 3:30 p.m. CT in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

With that monster game ahead and her play reaching an even more impressive level, Hawkeyes junior Caitlin Clark joins host Chad Leistikow and the Hawk Central radio show. If you recall, Clark scored 25 fourth-quarter points on her way to 46 a year ago at Michigan, then went 8-for-11 from 3-point range with 38 points in a home win against the Wolverines that allowed Iowa to win last year's Big Ten regular-season title.

She talks about where her game is at this season (27.1 points, 6.9 assists, 7.4 rebounds per game), where the team needs to improve to make another Big Ten championship run (and hopefully the Final Four). We also get into her NIL demands, the pressure she feels and her Kansas City Chiefs fandom.

The second half of the show welcomes KXnO's Andrew Downs to discuss the Hawkeye football bowl win, the evolving 2023 roster and Patrick McCaffery's leave of absence.

For a direct link to the podcast, click here.

