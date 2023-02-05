Another Caitlin Clark triple-double powers No. 6 Iowa women's basketball past Penn State

It was less than a month ago that Iowa women’s basketball throttled Penn State by 41 while hanging triple digits on the Lady Lions. The Hawkeyes quickly made sure Sunday’s rematch would be no different.

Buoyed by Caitlin Clark’s ninth career triple-double, No. 6 Iowa put Penn State in an early insurmountable hole and exited the Bryce Jordan Center with a commanding 95-51 victory. Iowa (19-4, 11-1 Big Ten Conference) has now won eight straight and is 14-1 since Dec. 1.

The Hawkeyes’ inevitable runaway win began almost from the opening tip, as Iowa held Penn State (13-11, 4-9) to 19% shooting in the first quarter for a 19-9 advantage. The Hawkeyes’ cushion ballooned to 23 at halftime and never dipped below 20 in the second half.

All-around, this was a do-what-you-need-to-do game for the Hawkeyes. Clark finished with 23 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds to extend her lead as the Big Ten’s all-time career triple-doubles leader, both men or women. That will certainly sound good, along with Clark's other numerous accolades and team success, when national player of the year decisions are being discussed over the next several weeks.

Elsewhere, Monika Czinano added 14 points on 7-for-10 shooting — another afternoon spent dominating at the rim with easy buckets. Kate Martin delivered 11 points after having just nine in the previous two games.

McKenna Warnock added nine points while playing 18 minutes as she climbs back from being out with a rib-cage injury. Hannah Stuelke continued her ascension with a near double-double (9 points, 8 rebounds). Everyone active on the roster saw the floor, highlighted by Taylor McCabe’s two threes off the bench.

After this brief breather, Iowa plunges back into the thick of the Big Ten on Thursday at No. 4 Indiana. Tipoff is slated for 5:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network.

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.