What the college basketball world is saying about Caitlin Clark's game-winner over Indiana

IOWA CITY − Iowa women's basketball was the national headliner on Sunday afternoon against No. 2 ranked Indiana, and superstar Caitlin Clark delivered a signature moment.

Down 85-83 with 1.5 seconds remaining, Clark slipped free from Hoosier defenders, caught the inbound pass beyond the 3-point line and sunk the game-winning basket. Her 34 points, nine rebounds and nine assists lifted the Hawkeyes past Indiana in the regular season finale.

With the win, No. 6 Iowa improved to 23-6 overall and 15-3 in Big Ten play. ESPN's "College GameDay" was on hand in Iowa City for Sunday's contest between Big Ten rivals, and one of college basketball's biggest stars made another national statement and advanced her case for National Player of the Year.

And the sports world took notice. Here's how they reacted to Caitlin Clark's game-winner: