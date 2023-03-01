As Iowa readies for postseason play, Monika Czinano cherishing Big Ten Tournament in hometown

IOWA CITY — If you’re making the trek from Iowa City to Minneapolis for this weekend’s Big Ten women’s basketball tournament, resident Minnesota expert Monika Czinano has a crucial travel tip.

“Happy Trails Lane (in) Albert Lea,” Czinano said, “best rest stop on the way.”

That suggestion came during Sunday’s postgame radio show, the buzzer-beating chaos still engulfing the Hawkeyes locker room as Czinano sat with radio analyst Jamie Cavey-Lang. Iowa’s all-conference center laughed and joked when asked what the drive time is from Iowa City to Minneapolis, indicating Hawkeye fans may not make the drive as quickly as she does.

It’s easy to tell this is a special week for Czinano, who’s making the final memories of her Iowa career as one of the Hawkeyes’ top weapons. Her old stomping ground of Watertown, Minnesota, sits about 30 miles west of the Target Center, which is hosting the Big Ten women’s basketball tournament for the first time.

Czinano and the No. 2 seed Hawkeyes (23-6) begin their conference tourney journey at 5:30 p.m. Friday against the Purdue-Wisconsin winner. With Czinano’s younger sister, Maggie, beginning play Wednesday with No. 12 seed Minnesota, expect the Czinano contingency to be large and loud all week.

“What a dream,” Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said this week, “to have the Big Ten championship in your backyard and have the opportunity to play for a championship there. It would be like a dream for her to win it there.

“I know there’s another Czinano up there that has the same dream, but it really would be special.”

It’s been a special career for No. 25, who joined the Iowa women’s basketball program amid one run of elite talent and helped facilitate the next.

Czinano is the only current player who was active on the Hawkeyes’ 2019 Elite Eight run with Megan Gustafson (Kate Martin was on the roster but sidelined with a torn ACL). That team set the tone for handling lofty expectations — and Czinano has used that learning experience to fuel her own time in the spotlight, which has included a Sweet 16, a Big Ten regular-season title and what she hopes is the second of two Big Ten Tournament titles.

Earlier this week, Czinano locked up her fourth straight appearance on the league’s all-conference first team. She’ll finish her career as one of only five Hawkeyes to eclipse 2,000 career points, one of the numerous examples of consistency you hear about when describing Czinano’s five-year career.

“I feel really lucky to play through arguably the most influential time in women’s basketball,” Czinano said. “From when I started (at Iowa) until now, the growth has been absolutely unreal. So being able to end and leave this program in a place where I know it’s in such great hands — and the growth that’s happening to it on a national level is so big — it’s so special.”

A net-slicing celebration Sunday would certainly add to that growth. And don’t expect a veteran like Czinano to become overwhelmed with the Minneapolis pressure. A peek at previous production against her hometown program reveals Czinano can handle all external elements surrounding any game.

Yes, it’s helped that Iowa has been significantly better than Minnesota during Czinano’s tenure. But check out this consistency in the seven games she’s started against the Golden Gophers, all wins.

12/10/2022 vs. Minnesota : 22 points, 11-for-17 shooting, five boards.

: 22 points, 11-for-17 shooting, five boards. 2/9/2022 vs. Minnesota: 23 points, 10-for-19 shooting, five boards.

23 points, 10-for-19 shooting, five boards. 1/20/2022 at Minnesota: 23 points, 7-for-12 shooting, seven boards.

23 points, 7-for-12 shooting, seven boards. 1/31/2021 at Minnesota: 23 points, 11-for-14 shooting, five boards,

23 points, 11-for-14 shooting, five boards, 1/6/2021 vs. Minnesota: 19 points, 8-for-15 shooting, nine boards.

19 points, 8-for-15 shooting, nine boards. 2/27/2020 vs. Minnesota: 24 points, 12-for-16 shooting, six boards.

24 points, 12-for-16 shooting, six boards. 1/16/2020 at Minnesota: 21 points, 10-for-11 shooting, four boards.

The Hawkeyes would certainly take a weekend full of that from their prized center.

“You kind of have to flip a switch when tournament time comes,” Czinano said this week. “The regular season doesn’t really matter anymore. As fun as it was, we have the 24-hour rule. It’s really special for me to have that in Minneapolis, just being able to get back to my home state and stuff like that. It’s a really grueling, competitive three-day — or however long you’re there — stretch. Just mentally getting as ready as you can. At this point, everyone knows your play calls. You know other players by name basically on the scout.

"It’s truly just a grind there, but it’s so much fun. There’s so much joy in it too. Just knowing our group has been there — we’ve been in the championship and lost, been in the championship and won — we’ve done a four-game stretch and a three-game stretch. We just have so much experience in that situation. I’m really excited to be able to go up there.”

Czinano and the Hawkeyes will be flying to the Big Ten Tournament, eliminating the need to speed through the 300-mile drive from Carver-Hawkeye Arena to the Target Center.

As for the commuting Iowa fans … if you need a break in the interstate action, you know where to stop.

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.