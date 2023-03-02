Caitlin Clark's top five moments so far for Iowa women's basketball

Caitlin Clark has wowed fans everywhere throughout her Iowa women's basketball tenure, now three years in the making with many more moments to come.

Her game-winning buzzer-beater Sunday to topple No. 2 Indiana had sports fans everywhere gushing about Clark and her importance to women's basketball, which this week reported a 54% viewing increase this season across all nationally rated networks, according to Michael Mulvihill of Fox Sports. No doubt, Clark has had hawa huge hand in that increase.

With that, here are Clark's top five moments at Iowa to date.

5. Feb. 6, 2022: A career-high 46 points and the first wave of logo-shot love.

The only moment on this list that didn't result in an Iowa win. Clark led the Hawkeyes on a furious comeback at No. 6 Michigan with one deep heave after another. Iowa suffered a 98-90 loss after once trailing by 25, but Clark snagged all the postgame headlines with her ridiculous range. She scored 25 of her career-high 46 points in the fourth quarter while adding 10 assists.

4. March 23, 2021: Caitlin Clark reaches her first Sweet 16 with shooting clinic vs. Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament.

Like every other player that season, Clark's freshman year was hindered by COVID protocols and empty arenas. However, buoyed by a late-season surge and Big Ten Tournament title game appearance, Clark propelled the Hawkeyes to the Sweet 16 with a memorable showing against Kentucky in San Antonio.

Clark finished with 35 points on 13-for-21 shooting and 6-for-12 from deep, while also adding seven rebounds and six assists as Iowa cruised to an 86-72 win. With the pandemic having moved the entire NCAA tournament to arenas in and around San Antonio, Clark said afterward the intimate setting of Bill Greehey Arena — located on the campus of Division II St. Mary's — helped her shooting that day.

3. March 4-6, 2022: Caitlin Clark leads Iowa to second Big Ten Tournament title in four years.

The final stamp on Clark's sophomore season arrived in Indianapolis, where she guided Iowa to three wins in three days to clinch the program's fourth conference tournament title.

Clark put up a double-double (19 points, 12 rebounds) in the quarterfinal win over Northwestern, a 41-point showing in the semifinal win over Nebraska and a hard-fought 18 points in the championship game against Indiana — which was Iowa's third matchup against the Hoosiers in barely two weeks. Clark was named the tournament's most outstanding player.

2. Feb. 27, 2022: Caitlin Clark's payback double-double vs. Michigan clinches Iowa's first Big Ten regular-season title since 2008.

Exactly three weeks after dropping 46 on Michigan in a loss, Clark hit the Wolverines with another double-double (38 points, 11 assists) in a runaway 104-80 victory at a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The win gave Iowa a share of the Big Ten regular-season title. Clark hit eight treys that day, still the most she's drained in any Iowa victory during her career.

1. Feb. 26, 2023: A game-winner for the ages

Was there really any doubt about what was going to be No. 1?

Tough shot.

Buzzer beater.

In front of a sold-out arena.

To beat the nation's No. 2 squad.

We'll see what heroics Clark has in store next.

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.