How to watch Iowa women's basketball and Caitlin Clark in Big Ten Tournament vs. Purdue
Dargan Southard
Des Moines Register
Looking to repeat as Big Ten Tournament champions, No. 2 seed Iowa women's basketball begins postseason play Friday against No. 7 seed Purdue at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network.
Here's how you can watch, stream and listen to the Hawkeyes' Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal matchup.
How to watch, listen and stream Iowa women's basketball in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals vs. Purdue
When: 5:30 p.m. CT, Friday, March 3
Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
TV: Big Ten Network
Stream: Fox Sports Live
Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network
