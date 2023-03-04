How to watch Iowa women's basketball and Caitlin Clark in Big Ten Tournament vs. Maryland
Dargan Southard
Des Moines Register
Looking to keep going in Minneapolis, Iowa women's basketball faces Maryland in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Big Ten Network.
Here's how to watch, stream and listen to the game.
When: 4 p.m. CT, Saturday, March 4
Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
TV: Big Ten Network
Stream: Fox Sports Live
Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network
