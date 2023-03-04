How to watch Iowa women's basketball and Caitlin Clark in Big Ten Tournament vs. Maryland

Looking to keep going in Minneapolis, Iowa women's basketball faces Maryland in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Big Ten Network.

Here's how to watch, stream and listen to the game.

How to watch, listen and stream Iowa women's basketball in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals vs. Maryland

When: 4 p.m. CT, Saturday, March 4

Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: Fox Sports Live

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

Read more Iowa women's basketball coverage

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com