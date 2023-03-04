Iowa women's basketball slides past Maryland to reach Big Ten Tournament final

MINNEAPOLIS — For as anticlimactically intense as the two Iowa-Maryland regular-season matchups were, one had to figure drama was on the docket for round three.

Man, was there plenty.

Two of college basketball’s heavyweights traded shots on the Target Center floor, emotions flowing on both ends with a Big Ten Tournament title-game spot at stake and potentially a March Madness No. 1 seed. The Hawkeyes and Terps need no introductions, especially after just meeting last week in a game Lisa Bluder’s squad hoped to forget.

This was Iowa’s show, though.

A response waiting each time Maryland made a second-half push to tie or take the lead, the No. 2 seed Hawkeyes bounded into Sunday’s title game with an 89-84 semifinal win Saturday in Minneapolis. The win propels Iowa (25-6) into its third straight Big Ten Tournament title game, where it'll get No. 4 seed Ohio State (25-6) at 4 p.m. Sunday. The Buckeyes toppled regular-season champ Indiana in the other semifinal.

Bluder largely took the heat for last Tuesday’s 96-68 loss at Maryland, saying she didn’t have her Hawkeyes prepared for the Terps’ defensive adjustments and box-and-1. On that day, Iowa sputtered to an eight-point second quarter and spent the entire second half chasing an unreachable deficit.

"I wasn't going to let it happen again," Bluder said.

Iowa responded with arguably its most well-distributed offensive effort of the season. The Hawkeyes' entire starting lineup reached double figures while accounting for all of Iowa's points, forcing Maryland (25-6) to unsuccessfully chase the entire way. The Hawkeyes' second-half lead never reached double digits, yet the Terps only pulled even once after halftime.

When that moment finally arrived with 2:19 remaining, all Iowa did was rise up and deliver its most massive answer of the day.

After McKenna Warnock corralled a pivotal offensive rebound off a long Caitlin Clark miss, the last of Gabbie Marshall's game-high seven treys splashed home to hand the Hawkeyes the lead for good, at 82-79 with 1:44 remaining. While Maryland did make it a tenser ending than Iowa wanted — climbing within three with possession in the closing minute — Warnock eventually shut things down with four free throws in the final 25 seconds.

It’s been a late-season resurgence for Marshall — particularly in Minneapolis, where she paired Saturday’s 21-point outing with Friday’s 11-point showing for her first back-to-back double-digit scoring efforts this season. Passion and pride poured from the senior guard as she finished 7-for-13 from deep, making Marshall 24-for-43 (56%) from the outside since the start of February.

"It's a long season," Marshall said, "and you're going to have highs and lows. You're going to face adversity. But just having the team the veteran team that we have, we've been through it. We've been here before. We're so close off and on the court, and I think that really helps.

"It's a long game. They're going to go on runs. We're going to go on runs. And we just have to stick together. Our circle's tight, just because we've been playing together so long. It helps a lot in March."

That showed throughout as Iowa constructed a first-half advantage as large as 12, only to see the Terps come nipping back for the final 20 minutes. Unable to fully shake Maryland free, the Hawkeyes couldn't afford a waver in focus or intensity against such a potent foe. The balanced offensive effort prevented Maryland from finding the same defensive success it had in College Park.

The Hawkeyes then pushed their lead out to six with 45 seconds remaining, only for Maryland to counter with five straight to make for a tenser ending than the Hawkeyes envisioned.

Clark's 22 points still led Iowa, with nine of those arriving on her first three shots. Eighteen of Warnock's 21 came in the second half. Kate Martin nearly entered Clark's triple-double territory with 10 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Monika Czinano's 15 points and eight rebounds kept Maryland from entirely committing to the Hawkeyes' downtown presence that included a Big Ten Tournament record 40 3-point attempts.

"That's so important," Warnock said. "We played three games in three days — so someone might have an off night one night — and to know we have four or five other girls who can step up, that's honestly a dream to be on a team like that."

There haven't been many bad tastes Iowa has needed to wash out this season, but the Maryland debacle was certainly one of them. For the Hawkeyes to successfully capitalize on another Terrapin chance — and do it in the offensive fashion they did — that should supply additional confidence that any issue can be quickly corrected.

Now comes another date with the Buckeyes, which Iowa sent into a February tailspin they're only now recovering from. The Hawkeyes toppled Ohio State on Jan. 23 with an 11-point road win, but that did come with Buckeyes star Jacy Sheldon on the sidelines.

Another chance for a resounding showing before the real March action begins. After Saturday, Iowa looks ready to complete its part in Minneapolis.

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com.