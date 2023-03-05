IOWA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

How to watch, stream and listen to Iowa women's basketball in Big Ten Tournament final

Dargan Southard
Des Moines Register

Looking for its second straight Big Ten Tournament title, No. 2 seed Iowa women's basketball faces No. 4 seed Ohio State Sunday in the championship game at the Target Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. on ESPN.

Here's how to watch, stream and listen to the game.

When: 4 p.m. CT, Sunday, March 5

Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch ESPN

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

