How to watch, stream and listen to Iowa women's basketball in Big Ten Tournament final
Dargan Southard
Des Moines Register
Looking for its second straight Big Ten Tournament title, No. 2 seed Iowa women's basketball faces No. 4 seed Ohio State Sunday in the championship game at the Target Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. on ESPN.
Here's how to watch, stream and listen to the game.
How to watch, stream and listen to Iowa women's basketball in the Big Ten Tournament final vs. Ohio State
When: 4 p.m. CT, Sunday, March 5
Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
TV: ESPN
Stream: Watch ESPN
Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network
Read more Iowa women's basketball coverage
- Iowa women's basketball slides past Maryland to reach Big Ten Tournament final
- Leistikow's 5 thoughts off Iowa reaching Big Ten women's title game: An MVP night for Gabbie Marshall
- No. 2 seed Iowa women's basketball fights off Purdue in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals
- Leistikow: The qualities that have made Iowa's Lisa Bluder a basketball coaching legend
- As Iowa readies for postseason play, Monika Czinano cherishing Big Ten Tournament in hometown
- Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark repeats as Big Ten player of the year
- Caitlin Clark's game-winning three lifts No. 6 Iowa women's basketball over No. 2 Indiana
- Caitlin Clark's top five moments so far for Iowa women's basketball
Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com