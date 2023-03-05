How to watch, stream and listen to Iowa women's basketball in Big Ten Tournament final

Looking for its second straight Big Ten Tournament title, No. 2 seed Iowa women's basketball faces No. 4 seed Ohio State Sunday in the championship game at the Target Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. on ESPN.

Here's how to watch, stream and listen to the game.

When: 4 p.m. CT, Sunday, March 5

Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch ESPN

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com