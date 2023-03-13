NCAA women's basketball tickets for Iowa City games are sold out

Special to the Register

The University of Iowa released the following statement Monday:

IOWA CITY, Iowa – The 2023 NCAA First and Second Round sessions, featuring the University of Iowa, Southeastern Louisiana, Florida State and Georgia women’s basketball teams, set for Friday, March 17 and Sunday, March 19 in Carver-Hawkeye Arena is sold out.

No. 2 Iowa (26-6, 15-3) and No. 15 SE Louisiana (21-9, 14-4) square off in Carver’s second consecutive women’s basketball sell out this season and the seventh women’s basketball sellout in Iowa history (1985, 1988, 2022, 2023). The Second Round game will denote the third straight of the season and eighth sellout in Iowa women’s basketball history.

Due to the removal of floor seating to accommodate the NCAA layout, capacity of Carver-Hawkeye Arena for this event is officially 14,382.

Doors will open 60 minutes prior to the Georgia/Florida State game. Parking is free for all fans. For the latest information, visit hawkeyesports.com/wbbgameday. Game times for the Second Round are still to be determined.

FIRST ROUND SESSION

11 a.m. (CT) – Parking Lots Open

11:30 a.m. – Doors Open

12:30 p.m. – No. 7 Florida State vs. No. 10 Georgia

3 p.m. – No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 15 SE Louisiana

FANS TAKE NOTE

The UI Athletic Ticket Office is anticipating high demand and fraudulent ticket activity for this weekend’s games. Fans should be aware of potential scams and always purchase from a guaranteed source.

The UI Athletic Ticket Office will only be able service/support purchases made through The UI Athletic Ticket Office, hawkeyesports.com/tickets.