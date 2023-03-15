Time for Iowa women's basketball to show it's grown from stunning NCAA Tournament exit

IOWA CITY — College basketball cliches tend to be viewed differently after that March pain connects square in the face. For all the experience this Iowa women’s basketball group has acquired over these three seasons together, processing last year’s stunning stumble could prove most valuable of all.

There are no redos, no “bounce back next game” in this roller coaster of a month. While putting your best product on the court is ideal, surviving when it doesn’t come is imperative. After failing to do both on last season’s grandest stage, these Hawkeyes are back in an identical spot with the belief they’ve endured the worst that March has to offer.

“Obviously the Creighton loss, that definitely puts a fire inside you,” Iowa standout Caitlin Clark said, “understanding that you need to show up every single night.

“Our team understands if things aren’t going our way, there are still ways to win the basketball game. Even if we’re not making shots, our defense has improved. Things like that especially are where we’re better.”

The expiration date on Iowa’s 2022 NCAA Tournament loss to the Bluejays comes the second the ball is tipped at 3 p.m. Friday afternoon inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena, where Iowa begins its March Madness journey versus No. 15 seed Southeastern Louisiana. The Lady Lions are making their first NCAA Tournament appearance and don’t seem like a great candidate to deliver what would be one of the sport’s greatest upsets.

It’ll then be either No. 7 seed Florida State or No. 10 seed Georgia, the winner having already advanced by the time Iowa jogs out for warmups. As much as fans love the quintessential Cinderellas, school like those two — Power Six programs that flashed regular-season potential amid inconsistency — offer a more realistic upset chance.

Iowa will again have all external elements in its favor. Considering it took roughly an hour for Friday’s first-round game to sell out, the same should be expected for Sunday. An expected prime afternoon tip time with a major TV network in the building will truly bring everything full circle.

Iowa hopes it’ll have several redemption chances these next few weeks. That will mark the first significant one.

“I feel like we all have a different mentality this year,” said guard Gabbie Marshall, who has turned around her fourth Iowa season significantly after a rough start. “Last year was obviously a heartbreaker — and we don’t want to feel that again. I feel like this year, we know we can’t take any team lightly. We don’t care if the (seed) number by their name is one, two, three, ten — whatever, it doesn’t matter who we’re playing.

“We’re just going to take it day by day and game by game and play our basketball. We don’t have to be anyone but ourselves, and that’s what we’re going to do.”

Even then, the Hawkeyes have little time for a collective breath. Emerging from Iowa City is the first objective — but far from the only one, and the Seattle trip that comes next is even more treacherous. A swift page turn in the moment with reflection later is the only way to successfully conquer March.

Organically, Iowa has spent the last week and a half practicing exactly that. Throttling down from a second consecutive Big Ten Tournament title took some time, both physically and emotionally, but the Hawkeyes feel they’ve had the necessary reset.

The conference tournament championship to NCAA Tournament transition isn’t something entire rosters usually have experience doing together — yet here the Hawkeyes are going through that additional March aspect a second time.

“We actually set up our off days a little bit differently (the last week and a half),” all-conference center Monika Czinano said. “We moved them from having a lot in a short amount of time to spreading them out a little bit more. Took them a little bit closer to the (conference) tournament rather than having them further away, just to kind of keep us mentally in the same place and just as locked in as we would be at any other time (later for the NCAA Tournament). We did actually make that shift to kind of keep us into it the whole time.

“But at the end of the day, I don’t think that’s going to make a whole lot of difference. It’s just us learning our lesson and going from there.”

One of the primary reasons why shocking March exits sting so badly for those involved is that usually means the end of something great. Roster turnover is more prevalent now than ever in college basketball, which means championship groups are often finite and fleeting.

Czinano and McKenna Warnock depart after this season, Kate Martin, Marshall and potentially Clark the next. If the Hawkeyes are going to make Final Four dreams come true, this season feels like the best chance to do so ... just as last season did.

Iowa and this tightly bound unit are about to receive another chance most teams don’t get. The Hawkeyes can’t afford to let it slip away.

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com.