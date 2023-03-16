How to watch Iowa women's basketball in its NCAA Tournament opener vs. SE Louisiana
Dargan Southard
Des Moines Register
Eyeing the program's first Final Four since 1993, No. 2 seed Iowa women's basketball begins its NCAA Tournament journey Friday against No. 15 seed Southeastern Louisiana inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m on ESPN.
Here's how to watch, stream and listen to the game.
How to watch, stream and listen to Iowa women's basketball in NCAA Tournament vs. Southeastern Louisiana
When: 3 p.m. CT, Friday, March 17
Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
TV: ESPN
Stream: Watch ESPN
Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network
Who are the announcers for Iowa women's basketball vs. SELA?
Play-by-play: Dave O'Brien
Color analyst: Christy Winters-Scott
What are the betting odds for Iowa women's basketball vs. Southeastern Louisiana?
Iowa is a 30.5-point favorite. The over/under is 140.5 All odds courtesy of Tipico sportsbook.
Read more Iowa women's basketball coverage
- Time for Iowa women's basketball to show it's grown from stunning NCAA Tournament exit
- Leistikow: How Iowa's Gabbie Marshall turned her season around
- Iowa women's basketball lands No. 2 seed in NCAA Tournament, will open with Southeastern Louisiana
- Caitlin Clark: 'You've got to turn the page' in March
Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com.