IOWA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

How to watch Iowa women's basketball in its NCAA Tournament opener vs. SE Louisiana

Dargan Southard
Des Moines Register

Eyeing the program's first Final Four since 1993, No. 2 seed Iowa women's basketball begins its NCAA Tournament journey Friday against No. 15 seed Southeastern Louisiana inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m on ESPN.

Here's how to watch, stream and listen to the game.

How to watch, stream and listen to Iowa women's basketball in NCAA Tournament vs. Southeastern Louisiana

When: 3 p.m. CT, Friday, March 17

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch ESPN

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

Who are the announcers for Iowa women's basketball vs. SELA?

Play-by-play: Dave O'Brien

Color analyst: Christy Winters-Scott

What are the betting odds for Iowa women's basketball vs. Southeastern Louisiana?

Iowa is a 30.5-point favorite. The over/under is 140.5 All odds courtesy of Tipico sportsbook.

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com.