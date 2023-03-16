How to watch Iowa women's basketball in its NCAA Tournament opener vs. SE Louisiana

Eyeing the program's first Final Four since 1993, No. 2 seed Iowa women's basketball begins its NCAA Tournament journey Friday against No. 15 seed Southeastern Louisiana inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m on ESPN.

Here's how to watch, stream and listen to the game.

How to watch, stream and listen to Iowa women's basketball in NCAA Tournament vs. Southeastern Louisiana

When: 3 p.m. CT, Friday, March 17

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch ESPN

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

Who are the announcers for Iowa women's basketball vs. SELA?

Play-by-play: Dave O'Brien

Color analyst: Christy Winters-Scott

What are the betting odds for Iowa women's basketball vs. Southeastern Louisiana?

Iowa is a 30.5-point favorite. The over/under is 140.5 All odds courtesy of Tipico sportsbook.

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com.