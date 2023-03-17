No. 2 seed Iowa women's basketball cruises by Southeastern Louisiana to open NCAA Tournament

IOWA CITY — It wasn’t as if Iowa was playing poorly late in the first half Friday — up double digits without much resistance is hardly cause for concern — but the standard is high for rip-roaring starts as a top seed.

A No. 1 or No. 2 by your name, and everyone expects a whopping lead before fans are even settled.

Then, in a moment’s notice, the Hawkeyes showcased why their firepower is hard for anyone to match.

An emphatic three-minute surge into halftime saw five different Hawkeyes score, as Lisa Bluder’s squad zapped all lingering confidence 15-seed Southeastern Louisiana might’ve possessed with one swift surge. That halftime push propelled No. 2 seed Iowa to a runaway 95-43 win in front of a loud and proud Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

With the win, the Hawkeyes advance to Sunday’s second-round game against No. 10 seed Georgia at 2 p.m. on ABC — in what is already a sellout too. The Bulldogs toppled No. 7 seed Florida State in Friday’s first game.

"It just took us a second to take a deep breath, get settled into the game," said veteran guard Kate Martin, "and then we showed we were fine from there."

Before Iowa could even think about entertaining the Dawgs, it had to avoid what’s never been done before. A 15 seed has never toppled a No. 2 in the women’s NCAA Tournament. It didn’t seem like a good time for the first one ever in front of a packed house that waited in ticket lines for hours.

And again, the Lady Lions never generated a serious upset push even in the first half — but Carver-Hawkeye Arena was ready to rock for something even more impressive than what it was witnessing. Iowa obliged with a versatile run that showcased just about all the Hawkeyes have to offer.

"We weren't playing to our best potential," said Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall, "and we all knew that."

It started like many of Iowa’s energy-boosting stretches do, with Hannah Stuelke making an effort play as bodies collided in the post. The Cedar Rapids Washington product corralled a tough offensive board and followed with a putback to put the Hawkeyes up 13.

Then came a nice Caitlin Clark variety pack. The likely national player of the year followed Stuelke’s bucket with her own layup, then swiped Southeastern Louisiana at midcourt, then hit Molly Davis with a bullet pass in transition that resulted in another impressive bucket

The Lady Lions were called for an intentional foul on the play, which led to two Martin free throws, before another Stuelke layup came to make it a 10-0 Iowa run in 70 swift seconds.

"When we go on runs like that, the crowd gets super loud. That's obviously going to fluster other teams and play to our advantage," Clark said. "Molly leaks out and gets an and-1, things like that. That run was super important for us, and I thought we rode that through the second half."

After a SELA trey, the Hawkeyes closed out the half with two Davis free throws and a rare Addison O’Grady layup on another Clark assist, sending the Hawkeyes into the locker room with a robust 54-32 advantage. Iowa’s cushion never dipped below 20 points the rest of the way.

More:Time for Iowa women's basketball to show it's grown from stunning NCAA Tournament exit

Clark finished three boards short of a triple-double, piling up 26 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds while sitting much of the fourth quarter. Monika Czinano added another 22 points while missing just two of her 12 shots. Stuelke’s efforts resulted in 13 points and five rebounds in just 14 minutes.

"We started off rusty, but we haven't played in two weeks," Stuelke said. "So I think that contributed to it a little bit. But it was a good game to get back at it because we've got a great team (we're facing) on Sunday."

All in all, it was an uneventful NCAA Tournament opener for the Hawkeyes — exactly what they wanted. Iowa flexed its muscles at the end of the half when it needed to and used that momentum boost to cruise to the finish line with no drama. The focus didn't waver either late as Iowa's defense held Southeastern Louisiana to a jaw-dropping 11 second-half points, including just two in the fourth.

Now comes the time for Iowa to conquer what eluded it last season. The Hawkeyes have an almost identical chance to undo the Creighton pain and advance to the NCAA Tournament's second weekend. The opportunity now has Iowa's full attention after Friday's blowout win.

