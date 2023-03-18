Katie Abrahamson-Henderson's Iowa homecoming to come full circle in NCAA Tournament matchup

Katie Abrahamson-Henderson dedicates the majority of her basketball success to her foundation.

She was a high school All-American under legendary Iowa high school coach Paul James at Washington High, then went on to play for two hall of fame coaches in college: Andy Landers (Georgia) and C. Vivian Stringer (Iowa) where she graduated in 1990. A few years later served as an assistant coach under Iowa State head coach Bill Fennelly.

Abrahamson-Henderson has two homes: Iowa, her home state, and Georgia where she spent important, developmental years as a basketball player and where she's in her first year as the University of Georgia's women's basketball coach. Her deep connections converged this weekend in Iowa City when her 10-seeded Lady Dogs were placed in the same opening rounds pod as Iowa. And after a 66-54 win over No. 7 Florida State on Friday in Carver-Hawkeye Arena, she will lead Georgia against 2-seed Iowa in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

"It's been really interesting to come back here," Abrahamson-Henderson said. "I love the Iowa fans and (Iowa head coach) Lisa Bluder and their staff are amazing people. They're always trying to get us to come back to play games, because they know I'll come back because I want to come back to Iowa. My family is super excited and they don't get to come to a lot of games. So in that sense, being close to my family is awesome."

Abrahamson-Henderson, or affectionately known as coach Abe to her players holds a coaching resume to date that includes a combined nine American East championships at Albany (four regular season, five conference tournament) and the 2022 regular season and conference tournament championships at Central Florida. Between those schools and her 22-11 record at Georgia this season, she holds a career 70% winning mark.

The time inside Carver-Hawkeye this week brought back fond memories for Abrahamson-Henderson, including a Sweet 16 appearance in 1989 and Iowa women's first home sellout under Stringer; Sunday's game will be in front of a sellout crowd as well. But nostalgia aside, she's focused on coaching Georgia to an upset win.

In the NCAA Tournament, where the first two rounds are separated by a day, it's worth noting the familiarity between the two programs. Last season Abrahamson-Henderson's Central Florida team played Iowa in a tightly-contested 69-61 game, which was Iowa's third-lowest point total in 2022. Georgia held Florida State to just 27% shooting in the first round employing an unorthodox zone defense that gave the Hawkeyes trouble a year ago.

Sunday's game will be a significant event within the overall scope of Iowa women's basketball. Abrahamson-Henderson and Bluder both hail from the Cedar Rapids/Marion metro area and are leading successful Power 5 programs. It'll serve as another reminder of the state's strong women's basketball culture and add another layer to a special homecoming for the Iowa native turned Georgia head coach.

"We know that this is like a homecoming," Georgia's leading scorer Diamond Battles said. "We love playing for coach Abe and supporting her so (we) just come down and play Georgia basketball for her. People are going to be here screaming for her so it's going to be fun seeing that."