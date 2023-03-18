How to watch Iowa women's basketball vs. Georgia in NCAA Tournament second round

Looking to reach the Sweet 16 for the third time in the last four tournaments, No. 2 seed Iowa faces 10-seed Georgia on Sunday inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. on ABC.

Here's how to watch, stream and listen to the game.

How to watch, stream and listen to Iowa women's basketball in NCAA Tournament vs. Georgia

When: 2 p.m. CT, Sunday, March 19

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

TV: ABC

Stream: Watch ESPN

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

Who are the announcers for Iowa women's basketball vs. Georgia?

Play-by-play: Dave O'Brien

Color analyst: Christy Winters-Scott

What are the betting odds for Iowa women's basketball vs. Georgia?

Iowa is a 10.5-point favorite. The over/under is 146.5. All odds courtesy of Tipico sportsbook.

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com.