IOWA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

How to watch Iowa women's basketball vs. Georgia in NCAA Tournament second round

Dargan Southard
Des Moines Register

Looking to reach the Sweet 16 for the third time in the last four tournaments, No. 2 seed Iowa faces 10-seed Georgia on Sunday inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. on ABC.

Here's how to watch, stream and listen to the game.

How to watch, stream and listen to Iowa women's basketball in NCAA Tournament vs. Georgia

When: 2 p.m. CT, Sunday, March 19

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

TV: ABC

Stream: Watch ESPN

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

Who are the announcers for Iowa women's basketball vs. Georgia?

Play-by-play: Dave O'Brien

Color analyst: Christy Winters-Scott

What are the betting odds for Iowa women's basketball vs. Georgia?

Iowa is a 10.5-point favorite. The over/under is 146.5. All odds courtesy of Tipico sportsbook.

Read more Iowa women's basketball coverage

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com.