How to watch Iowa women's basketball vs. Georgia in NCAA Tournament second round
Dargan Southard
Des Moines Register
Looking to reach the Sweet 16 for the third time in the last four tournaments, No. 2 seed Iowa faces 10-seed Georgia on Sunday inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. on ABC.
Here's how to watch, stream and listen to the game.
How to watch, stream and listen to Iowa women's basketball in NCAA Tournament vs. Georgia
When: 2 p.m. CT, Sunday, March 19
Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
TV: ABC
Stream: Watch ESPN
Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network
Who are the announcers for Iowa women's basketball vs. Georgia?
Play-by-play: Dave O'Brien
Color analyst: Christy Winters-Scott
What are the betting odds for Iowa women's basketball vs. Georgia?
Iowa is a 10.5-point favorite. The over/under is 146.5. All odds courtesy of Tipico sportsbook.
Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com.